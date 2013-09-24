Video: Exclusive tour of the new Garmin-Sharp team bus

Garmin riders at the start of stage one (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

The new Garmin-Sharp team bus finally made its long awaited debut at this month’s Tour of Britain.

The American team, riding with Daniel Martin and Jack Bauer as their overall contenders were aggressive throughout the race with Martin constantly attacking on the hillier stages and Bauer sealing a well earned fifth place overall in London.

With a demanding parcours and wet conditions for much of the race, the Garmin team were able to return to their newly kitted out team bus.

The most unique aspect of the state of the art vehicle is undoubtedly the solar panels, provided by Sharp, that power the team’s electronic gizmos: from the coffee machine, to the television and power sockets.

In this exclusive, behind the scenes video, Cyclingnews were granted access and given a tour of the bus by the team.

You can subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, right here.