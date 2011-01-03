Garmin-Cervélo announces full 2011 rosters

Image 1 of 2 Thor Hushovd resplendent in his world champion kit (Image credit: Peter Hymas) Image 2 of 2 A softly spoken Emma Pooley (Great Britain) made history with her elite women’s time trial victory – the first British woman to win the title and just the second British rider after Chris Boardman to take gold in the time trial. (Image credit: Luca Bettini)

Slipstream Sports, LLC, today unveiled the full roster today for the 2011 Team Garmin-Cervélo team, comprised of 29 men and 10 women hailing from 16 countries.

The team is highlighted by world champions Thor Hushovd and Emma Pooley, American sprinter Tyler Farrar, Canada's Ryder Hesjedal, 7th overall in the 2010 Tour de France, Great Britain's Lizzie Armitstead and men's team leader, Christian Vande Velde. The team also boasts several current and former national champions including Murilo Fischer, Cameron Meyer, Travis Meyer and Emma Pooley.

"We're incredibly excited about 2011," said Slipstream Sports CEO Jonathan Vaughters. "Our men's roster is our strongest yet and we have what we think could be the strongest women's team in the world. For the men, we have one of the strongest lead-out trains in the peloton along with one of the strongest Classics line-ups. The women's squad brings a wealth of experience and honors and we are incredibly excited to see what they do on the road this year.

"We have the opportunity and the objective to become the number one ranked team - men and women - by the year's end, and to do it with the same ethical code we started out with."

The men's team will be headed up on the road by Director of Competition Matt White while the women’s team director will be announced shortly.

Full 2011 rosters for Garmin-Cervélo:

Men: Jack Bobridge (Aus), Tom Danielson (USA), Julian Dean (NZl), Tyler Farrar (USA), Murilo Fischer (Bra), Roger Hammond (GBr), Heinrich Hausler (Aus), Ryder Hesjedal (Can), Thor Hushovd (Nor), Andreas Klier (Ger), Michel Kreder (Ned), Brett Lancaster (Aus), Christophe Le Mével (Fra), Daniel Lloyd (GBr), Martijn Maaskant (Ned), Dan Martin (Irl), Cameron Meyer (Aus), Travis Meyer (Aus), David Millar (GBr), Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu), Tom Peterson (USA), Gabriel Rasch (Nor), Peter Stetina (USA), Andrew Talansky (USA), Christian Vande Velde (USA), Sep Vanmarcke (Bel), Johan Van Summeren (Bel), Matt Wilson (Aus), David Zabriskie (USA)

Women: Lizzie Armitstead (GBr), Noemi Cantele (Ita), Jessie Daams (Bel), Sharon Laws (GBr), Lucy Martin (GBr), Emma Pooley (GBr), Alex Rhodes (Aus), Carla Ryan (Aus), Trine Schmidt (Den), Iris Slappendel (Ned)