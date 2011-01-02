Garmin-Cervelo reveal 2011 racing team kit
Amercian squad to race in Castelli kit
Team Garmin-Cervélo unveiled its full 2011 racing team kit today. Manufactured by Italian company, Castelli, the new kit will be debuted by riders competing at the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic in Australia.
Related Articles
The kit marks a major overhaul from previous Garmin kits. The recognisable orange panels have been removed while the Argyle sections have been toned down and moved to the trim of the sleeve and shorts.
Predominately black and blue, there is room for Garmin on the front, while Cervélo’s ‘é’ features on the back.
The team will have their next training camp in Calpe, Spain, later this month with Tyler Farrar set to lead them at the Tour Down Under.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy