Garmin-Cervelo reveal 2011 racing team kit

Image 1 of 4 The Garmin-Cervelo kit from Castelli (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 4 Garmin-Cervelo's new 2011 racing team kit (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 4 No more orange and less Argyle (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 4 The new team kit from the back (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Team Garmin-Cervélo unveiled its full 2011 racing team kit today. Manufactured by Italian company, Castelli, the new kit will be debuted by riders competing at the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic in Australia.

The kit marks a major overhaul from previous Garmin kits. The recognisable orange panels have been removed while the Argyle sections have been toned down and moved to the trim of the sleeve and shorts.

Predominately black and blue, there is room for Garmin on the front, while Cervélo’s ‘é’ features on the back.

The team will have their next training camp in Calpe, Spain, later this month with Tyler Farrar set to lead them at the Tour Down Under.