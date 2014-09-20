Gallery: TTT training at the Worlds

Image 1 of 21 On the course at the World Championships (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 21 Team Katusha are underdogs for the TTT (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 21 The Team Katusha squad head out for a training session (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 21 Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEDGE) will be crucial to his team's chances (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 21 Team Giant Shimano (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 21 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) leads his team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 21 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 21 Bradley Wiggins and Dario Cataldo will feature for Team Sky (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 21 Team Sky finished third in 2013 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 21 Team Katusha training at the Worlds (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 21 Alex Howes and Sebastian Langeveld (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 21 World TT champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 21 The finish line at the Wrolds in Spain (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 21 Team Astana set out along the TTT course (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 21 Astana will be looking for a solid display in the TTT on Sunday (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 21 Team BMC start as one of the favourites for Sunday's TTT (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 21 Team Belkin out on course (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 21 Riders from Team Belkin talk tactics before their training rider (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 21 Tom Boonen and his Omega Pharma teammates (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 21 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep) in action (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 21 Team Sky out on the course (Image credit: Sirotti)

On Sunday the 2014 UCI Road World Championships kick off in Ponferrada, Spain, with the team time trials. It’s the third season in which the trade team discipline has been incorporated and Omega Pharma-QuickStep – led by world champion Tony Martin – will be looking for their third straight win.

In 2013 they edged out Orica-GreenEdge by under a second with Team Sky finishing third. This time around all three teams start with chances of a medal although the Belgian squad are the bookies favourites over the 57.1-kilometre test.

In the women’s event Specialized-Lululemon will be hoping to defend their crown over a course length of 36.15 kilometres.

The majority of teams arrived on Friday and spent Saturday out on the course, testing out their drills and routines ahead of Sunday’s showdown. You can view our training gallery right here and you can tune into Cyclingnews on Sunday for complete coverage from both the women’s and men’s elite races.

