Gallery: TTT training at the Worlds

In 2013 they edged out Orica-GreenEdge by under a second with Team Sky finishing third. This time around all three teams start with chances of a medal although the Belgian squad are the bookies favourites over the 57.1-kilometre test.
In the women’s event Specialized-Lululemon will be hoping to defend their crown over a course length of 36.15 kilometres.
The majority of teams arrived on Friday and spent Saturday out on the course, testing out their drills and routines ahead of Sunday’s showdown. You can view our training gallery right here and you can tune into Cyclingnews on Sunday for complete coverage from both the women’s and men’s elite races.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy