Wiggins to lead Sky team time trial squad at Worlds

Team Sky named its six-man squad for the team time trial at the UCI Road World Championships next Sunday in Ponferrada, Spain. Salvatore Puccio, Vasil Kiryienka, Geraint Thomas, Bradley Wiggins, Dario Cataldo and Kanstantsin Siutsou will comprise the team.

Wiggins is expected to captain the team, having recently won the time trial at the Tour of Britain. The Olympic time trial champion will also be racing in the individual test later in the week.

Former Italian time trial champion Dario Cataldo will back up Wiggins, along with Thomas and Puccio, who are fresh off the recent Canadian WorldTour races, and Kiryienka, who medalled in the individual time trial at the Worlds in Valkenburg.

Vuelta a Espana runner-up Chris Froome is notably absent from the line-up. He is reportedly skipping both the team and the individual time trials at Worlds in order to concentrate on the elite men's road race.