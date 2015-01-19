Gallery: Tour de San Luis team presentation

Image 1 of 21 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 21 Dancers gave the presentation a South American flavour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 21 Italian national coach Davide Cassani shows off the Italian jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 21 The Colombia team has a new jersey for 2015 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 21 The Italian national team shows off its colours (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 21 Michał Kwiatkowski was given a special welcome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 21 The Lampre-Merida team includes Pozzato and Modolo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 21 Movistar is on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 21 The Nippo - Vini Fantini team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 21 The presentation ended with fireworks and a huge cheer from the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 21 The presentation was marked by a acrobatic cabaret show (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 21 The riders took centre stage in the dark (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 21 The dancers performed above the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 21 The dancers entertain the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 21 Luca Paolini was a late call up for Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 21 World champion Michał Kwiatkowski waves to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 21 Novo Nordisk shows their 2015 jersey on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 21 The Etixx team is on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 21 The Etixx riders pose for a selfie-style photo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 21 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 21 Few races have such a spectacualr presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Tour de San Luis kicks off in Argentina on Monday, with the riders tackling an 186km stage from Sal Luis to Villa Mercedes. The evening before the race, the riders attended the spectacular team presentation in San Luis and were just part of the show with music, dancers and fireworks entertaining a huge crowd.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was one of the stars of the show. He returns to the race seeking a second consecutive overall victory, while world champion Michal Kwiatkowski is part of a strong Etixx-QuickStep team that also includes Mark Cavendish. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) and Dani Moreno (Katusha) are among the star names on show.

