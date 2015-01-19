Trending

Gallery: Tour de San Luis team presentation

Riders introduced during spectacular evening event

Image 1 of 21

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 21

Dancers gave the presentation a South American flavour

Dancers gave the presentation a South American flavour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 21

Italian national coach Davide Cassani shows off the Italian jersey

Italian national coach Davide Cassani shows off the Italian jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 21

The Colombia team has a new jersey for 2015

The Colombia team has a new jersey for 2015
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 21

The Italian national team shows off its colours

The Italian national team shows off its colours
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 21

Michał Kwiatkowski was given a special welcome

Michał Kwiatkowski was given a special welcome
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 21

The Lampre-Merida team includes Pozzato and Modolo

The Lampre-Merida team includes Pozzato and Modolo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 21

Movistar is on stage

Movistar is on stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 21

The Nippo - Vini Fantini team

The Nippo - Vini Fantini team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 21

The presentation ended with fireworks and a huge cheer from the crowd

The presentation ended with fireworks and a huge cheer from the crowd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 21

The presentation was marked by a acrobatic cabaret show

The presentation was marked by a acrobatic cabaret show
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 21

The riders took centre stage in the dark

The riders took centre stage in the dark
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 21

The dancers performed above the riders

The dancers performed above the riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 21

The dancers entertain the crowd

The dancers entertain the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 21

Luca Paolini was a late call up for Katusha

Luca Paolini was a late call up for Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 21

World champion Michał Kwiatkowski waves to the crowd

World champion Michał Kwiatkowski waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 21

Novo Nordisk shows their 2015 jersey on stage

Novo Nordisk shows their 2015 jersey on stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 21

The Etixx team is on stage

The Etixx team is on stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 21

The Etixx riders pose for a selfie-style photo

The Etixx riders pose for a selfie-style photo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 21

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 21

Few races have such a spectacualr presentation

Few races have such a spectacualr presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Tour de San Luis kicks off in Argentina on Monday, with the riders tackling an 186km stage from Sal Luis to Villa Mercedes. The evening before the race, the riders attended the spectacular team presentation in San Luis and were just part of the show with music, dancers and fireworks entertaining a huge crowd.

Related Articles

Gallery: Katusha train in Calpe

Skjerping replaces an injured Acevedo ahead of Tour de San Luis

News shorts: Battaglin to lead Italian national team at Tour de San Luis

Gallery: Mammals and marsupials unite at Tour Down Under presentation

Cavendish, Kwiatkowski and Quintana ready for the Tour de San Luis

Gallery: Riders out training at Tour de San Luis

Gallery: Trek Factory Racing train in Mallorca

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was one of the stars of the show. He returns to the race seeking a second consecutive overall victory, while world champion Michal Kwiatkowski is part of a strong Etixx-QuickStep team that also includes Mark Cavendish. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) and Dani Moreno (Katusha) are among the star names on show.

Cyclingnews will have complete coverage of the race, with race reports, photo galleries and exclusive news and interviews.

Click here for the full gallery.