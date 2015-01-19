Gallery: Tour de San Luis team presentation
Riders introduced during spectacular evening event
The Tour de San Luis kicks off in Argentina on Monday, with the riders tackling an 186km stage from Sal Luis to Villa Mercedes. The evening before the race, the riders attended the spectacular team presentation in San Luis and were just part of the show with music, dancers and fireworks entertaining a huge crowd.
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was one of the stars of the show. He returns to the race seeking a second consecutive overall victory, while world champion Michal Kwiatkowski is part of a strong Etixx-QuickStep team that also includes Mark Cavendish. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) and Dani Moreno (Katusha) are among the star names on show.
Cyclingnews will have complete coverage of the race, with race reports, photo galleries and exclusive news and interviews.
Click here for the full gallery.
