Gallery: Trek Factory Racing train in Mallorca

Cancellara, Schleck and Mollema prepare for the start of 2015

Image 1 of 20

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 20

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 20

Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 20

Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 20

Trek Factory Racing's viper red bike

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 20

Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 20

Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 20

Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 20

Trek Factory Racing training in Mallorca

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 20

Josu Larrazabal (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 20

Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) leads the team on a training ride

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 20

Trek Factory Racing's bikes

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 20

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 20

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 20

Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 20

Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 20

Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 20

Trek Factory Racing training in Mallorca

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 20

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 20

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The WorldTour season is about to start at the upcoming Santos Tour Down Under and while some of Trek Factory Racing’s squad will be competing at the Australian event, the remaining riders, including Fabian Cancellara, are preparing for the start of their season at a team training camp on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Among the Trek Factory Racing riders training in Mallorca were Spring Classics specialist Fabian Cancellara, who is looking to defend his Tour of Flanders title in April and a win at Paris-Roubaix, Fränk Schleck, new recruit Bauke Mollema, Fabio Felline, Fumiyuki Beppu and the team’s trainer Josu Larrazabal.

This is the second team training camp for Trek Factory Racing. The first was in L’Alfàs del Pi, Spain from December 6 to 18.

