Gallery: Trek Factory Racing train in Mallorca
Cancellara, Schleck and Mollema prepare for the start of 2015
The WorldTour season is about to start at the upcoming Santos Tour Down Under and while some of Trek Factory Racing’s squad will be competing at the Australian event, the remaining riders, including Fabian Cancellara, are preparing for the start of their season at a team training camp on the Spanish island of Mallorca.
Among the Trek Factory Racing riders training in Mallorca were Spring Classics specialist Fabian Cancellara, who is looking to defend his Tour of Flanders title in April and a win at Paris-Roubaix, Fränk Schleck, new recruit Bauke Mollema, Fabio Felline, Fumiyuki Beppu and the team’s trainer Josu Larrazabal.
This is the second team training camp for Trek Factory Racing. The first was in L’Alfàs del Pi, Spain from December 6 to 18.
To view the Trek Factory Racing training camp gallery please click here.
