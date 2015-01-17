Gallery: Mammals and marsupials unite at Tour Down Under presentation

Image 1 of 58
Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 58
Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 58
Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 58
Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 58
Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 58
Riders speak at the opening press conference for the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 58
Cadel Evans (BMC) waives at the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 58
Australian road champion Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 58
Richie Porte (Sky) speaks to Phil Liggett at the Tour Down Under presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 58
Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 58
Tiago Machado (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 58
Australian champion Heinrich Haussler
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 58
Mark Renshaw (Ettix-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 58
Team Giant-Alpecin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 58
Lawson Craddock takes a selfie with a koala
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 58
Katusha at the official team presentation at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 58
Jeremy Roy (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 58
Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 58
Cadel Evans marks his final Tour Down Under with some media obligations
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 58
Mark Renshaw (Etixx QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 58
Cuddles with Cadel at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 58
Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) at the Tour Down Under presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 58
One of Astana's new signings Dario Cataldo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 58
Martin Velits (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 58
David de la Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 58
Koen de Kort (Giant Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 58
Sprint favourite Marcel Kittel (Giant Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 58
What team do you race for? Koala bear meets Yves Lampaert (Bel)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 58
There was a huge turn out for the Tour Down Under presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 58
The AG2R line up for the Santos Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 58
Katusha's team for the 2015 Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 58
The Etixx QuickStep team for the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 58
Lotto Jumbo at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 58
Lampre Merida will hunt stage wins at the Tour Down Under this year
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 58
Drapac will race on home roads at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 58
The UniSA-Australia team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 58
Crowds attend the Tour Down Under presentation on Saturday
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 58
Sprint favourite Marcel Kittel (Giant Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 58
Up close and personal with the Giant Alpecin for one lucky koala
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 58
Former Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 58
Hayden Roulston (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 58
Tinkoff Saxo leader Michael Rogers at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 58
Michael Rogers (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 58
Lars Boom will make his Astana debut at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 58
Luis Leon Sanchez now rides for Astana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 58
Team Katusha are presented at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 58
New Australian road race champion Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 58
The Cannondale Garmin riders model their new team kit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 58
Lotto's Adam Hansen will target stage wins at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 58
Giampaolo Caruso (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 58
Australia's Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) is taking part in his final Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 58
Campbell Flakemore (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 58
Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) will target the Hour record later this year
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 58
Rohan Dennis was once of Garmin but rides for BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 58
Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 58
Marcel Kittel (Giant Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 58
Pre-race favourite Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 58
Team BMC Racing presented at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Australian racing season has been underway for a number of weeks but it comes to a climax on Sunday with the WorldTour teams taking part in the People’s Choice Classic before the start of the
Santos Tour Down Under on Tuesday.
It’s not an entirely antipodean affair with Marcel Kittel (Giant Alpecin), Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale Garmin), Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R) amongst the field.
Click here for the gallery and here for the Tour Down Under
official start list. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here .