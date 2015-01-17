Trending

Gallery: Mammals and marsupials unite at Tour Down Under presentation

Ktttel, Evans, and Porte meet the local wildlife

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Riders speak at the opening press conference for the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cadel Evans (BMC) waives at the crowd

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Australian road champion Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Sky) speaks to Phil Liggett at the Tour Down Under presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tiago Machado (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Australian champion Heinrich Haussler

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Renshaw (Ettix-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Giant-Alpecin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lawson Craddock takes a selfie with a koala

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katusha at the official team presentation at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jeremy Roy (FDJ)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cadel Evans marks his final Tour Down Under with some media obligations

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Renshaw (Etixx QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cuddles with Cadel at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) at the Tour Down Under presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
One of Astana's new signings Dario Cataldo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Martin Velits (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
David de la Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Koen de Kort (Giant Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sprint favourite Marcel Kittel (Giant Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
What team do you race for? Koala bear meets Yves Lampaert (Bel)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
There was a huge turn out for the Tour Down Under presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The AG2R line up for the Santos Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katusha's team for the 2015 Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Etixx QuickStep team for the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lotto Jumbo at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lampre Merida will hunt stage wins at the Tour Down Under this year

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Drapac will race on home roads at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The UniSA-Australia team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Crowds attend the Tour Down Under presentation on Saturday

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sprint favourite Marcel Kittel (Giant Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Up close and personal with the Giant Alpecin for one lucky koala

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Former Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Hayden Roulston (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tinkoff Saxo leader Michael Rogers at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Rogers (Tinkoff Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lars Boom will make his Astana debut at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Luis Leon Sanchez now rides for Astana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Katusha are presented at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
New Australian road race champion Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Cannondale Garmin riders model their new team kit

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lotto's Adam Hansen will target stage wins at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giampaolo Caruso (Team Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Australia's Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) is taking part in his final Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Campbell Flakemore (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) will target the Hour record later this year

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis was once of Garmin but rides for BMC Racing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel (Giant Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pre-race favourite Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team BMC Racing presented at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Australian racing season has been underway for a number of weeks but it comes to a climax on Sunday with the WorldTour teams taking part in the People’s Choice Classic before the start of the Santos Tour Down Under on Tuesday.

It’s not an entirely antipodean affair with Marcel Kittel (Giant Alpecin), Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale Garmin), Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R) amongst the field.

Click here for the gallery and here for the Tour Down Under official start list.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
 