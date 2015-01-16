Gallery: Katusha train in Calpe

Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 2 of 15 A mid-training debrief (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 3 of 15 Joaquim Rodriguez leads the bunch (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 4 of 15 (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 5 of 15 (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 6 of 15 (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 7 of 15 (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 8 of 15 Joaquim Rodríguez looks relaxed during a mid-ride break (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 9 of 15 (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 10 of 15 There is plenty of beautiful sights around the region (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 11 of 15 The team enjoy the empty roads (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 12 of 15 (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 13 of 15 Joaquim Rodríguez (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 14 of 15 (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 15 of 15 Viecheslav Kuznetsov (Image credit: Team Katusha)

Team Katusha are preparing for the upcoming season at a second training camp in Calpe, Spain this week. Only some of the riders were present at the camp while their teammates travel south to start the racing season at the UCI 2.1 Tour de San Luis (January 19-25 ) in Argentina and WorldTour’s Tour Down Under (January 20-15) in Australia.

Dmitry Konyshev will direct the team at the Tour de San Luis. The roster includes Pavel Kochetkov, Dmitriy Kozonchuk, Alberto Losada, Daniel Moreno, Luca Paolini and Ilnur Zakarin.

The Russian-based WorldTour team officially presented their team at an opening training camp in December, also held in Calpe, where they introduced the riders and outlined the racing schedule. They are focused on getting results in the Classics, Grand Tours and on securing their riders spots at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Team Katusha's 29-man roster also includes Maxim Belkov, Sergei Chernetckii, Vladimir Isaychev, Alexander Kolobnev, Viacheslav Kuznetsov, Sergey Lagutin, Aleksandr Porsev, Egor Silin, Iurii Trofimov, Alexey Tsatevich, Eduard Vorganov, Anton Vorobyev, Joaquim Rodriguez, Angel Vicioso, Jacopo Guarnieri, Giampaolo Caruso, Alexandre Kristoff, Sven Erik Bystrøm, Tiago Machado, Gatis Smukulis, Simon Špilak, Rüdiger Selig and Marco Haller.

To view Team Katusha's training ride gallery please click here.