Gallery: Katusha train in Calpe

Rodriguez present at pre-season camp
Team Katusha are preparing for the upcoming season at a second training camp in Calpe, Spain this week. Only some of the riders were present at the camp while their teammates travel south to start the racing season at the UCI 2.1 Tour de San Luis (January 19-25 ) in Argentina and WorldTour’s Tour Down Under (January 20-15) in Australia.
Dmitry Konyshev will direct the team at the Tour de San Luis. The roster includes Pavel Kochetkov, Dmitriy Kozonchuk, Alberto Losada, Daniel Moreno, Luca Paolini and Ilnur Zakarin.
The Russian-based WorldTour team officially presented their team at an opening training camp in December, also held in Calpe, where they introduced the riders and outlined the racing schedule. They are focused on getting results in the Classics, Grand Tours and on securing their riders spots at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.
Team Katusha's 29-man roster also includes Maxim Belkov, Sergei Chernetckii, Vladimir Isaychev, Alexander Kolobnev, Viacheslav Kuznetsov, Sergey Lagutin, Aleksandr Porsev, Egor Silin, Iurii Trofimov, Alexey Tsatevich, Eduard Vorganov, Anton Vorobyev, Joaquim Rodriguez, Angel Vicioso, Jacopo Guarnieri, Giampaolo Caruso, Alexandre Kristoff, Sven Erik Bystrøm, Tiago Machado, Gatis Smukulis, Simon Špilak, Rüdiger Selig and Marco Haller.
