Gallery: Riders out training at Tour de San Luis

Quintana and Kwiatkowski lead training rides

Image 1 of 22

World Champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 22

Joe Dombrowksi (Cannondale Garmin) makes his team debut in San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 22

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) at the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 22

The World Champion is set to race the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 22

Etixx-QuickStep training ahead of the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 22

Etixx-QuickStep training ahead of the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 22

Michal Kwiatkowski leads the Etixx-QuickStep team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 22

Lampre Merida training at the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 22

The Tour de San Luis features an Italian nationa squad

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 22

Adriano Malori wil be looking for another stage win at the Tour de San Luis this year

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 22

Etixx-QuickStep are at the Tour de San Luis with a strong team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 22

Lampre Merida at the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 22

Thomas Voeckler will race the Tour de San Luis for the first time

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 22

Joe Dombrowksi (Cannondale Garmin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 22

Oscar Gatto (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 22

The main stars at the 2015 Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 22

Mark Cavendish and Michal Kwiatkowski

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 22

Mark Cavendish takes time out with race organiser and former rider Giovanni Lombardi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 22

Luca Paolini (Team Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 22

Nairo Quintana faces questions from the press ahead of the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 22

Nairo Quintana will be hoping to depend his Tour de San Luis title

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 22

Lampre Merida out training at the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

While all eyes were on the People's Choice Classic in Adelaide, on Sunday the Tour de San Luis peloton were quietly putting the finishing touches to their form ahead of the Argentinian race.

Click here for our gallery of images.

 