Gallery: RadioShack team camp

After their team bonding in a forest in Luxembourg the RadioShack - Nissan team moved to more familiar terrain, kicking off their winter training camp in Javea, Spain this week.

The week-long event sees the riders train together for the first time with new signings Danilo Hondo and Bobby Jungels meeting up with their teammates for the first time.

The team will be hoping to lay plans for the coming season at their camp, having undergone a difficult 2012 season that saw a merger with Leopard Trek, a management restructure after Johan Bruyneel's departure and a number of their star riders endure disappointing seasons.

New team boss Luca Guercilena has been tasked not only with replacing Bruyneel but also revitalizing the likes of Andy Schleck, Fabian Cancellara and Chris Horner, who all raced below par in 2012.