Photo Gallery: RadioShack-Nissan hold team building camp in Luxembourg

After a turbulent 2012 season that started with the merger of Leopard and RadioShack, and ended with the departure of Johan Bruyneel following the release of USADA’s report on the Lance Armstrong affair, the team is hopeful for a fresh beginning under Guercilena’s management next year.
Andy Schleck, who was forced to miss this year’s Tour de France due to a fractured pelvis, was among the riders at the camp, and the Luxembourger forsook his winter training in order to start the new campaign on the right foot.
His brother Fränk’s situation is rather less straightforward, however. The elder of the Schleck brothers tested positive for the diuretic Xipamide during the Tour, but must wait until December 19 to learn if he will face suspension. Nonetheless, Fränk Schleck was on hand at the camp in Luxembourg, along with Fabian Cancellara, Jens Voigt, Chris Horner and Yaroslav Popovych.
The team’s first formal training camp on the road will take place in Javea, Spain next week, but ahead of that, Cancellara and company took to the great outdoors in Luxembourg for a number of activities, and you can see a gallery here.
