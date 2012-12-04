Photo Gallery: RadioShack-Nissan hold team building camp in Luxembourg

Image 1 of 30 Road map to success? Andy Schleck weighs up his options in the woods of the Luxembourg Ardennes. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 30 Fabian Cancellara is RadioShack-Nissan's man for every occasion. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 30 Giacomo Nizzolo is facing into his third season as a professional. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 30 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 30 Chris Horner takes charge of the situation at the RadioShack-Nissan camp. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 30 RadioShack-Nissan beat on, boats against the current... (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 30 Frank Schleck pores over the map with Philippe Maertens. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 30 Andy Schleck has spent the winter training after returning to action at the end of the 2012 season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 30 Luca Guercilena and his RadioShack-Nissan team await instruction at the beginning of their team building actitivies. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 30 Dirk Demol clings on. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 30 Still hanging in there. The veteran Chris Horner remains in the pro peloton at RadioShack-Nissan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 30 All smiles from Andy Schleck and Dirk Demol. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 30 Fresh from competing in the Crocodile Trophy, RadioShack-Nissan press officer Philippe Maertens takes up duty as an oarsman. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 30 Press officer Philippe Maertens guides Frank Schleck through the wilderness. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 30 Fabian Cancellara leads by example at the RadioShack-Nissan team building camp. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 30 Andy Schleck at the RadioShack-Nissan training camp. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 30 RadioShack-Nissan begin their trek in the wild. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 30 Andy Schleck puts his back into it. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 30 Chris Horner came prepared with compass. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 30 Yaroslav Popovych is still at RadioShack-Nissan in 2013. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 30 Andy Schleck began his 2013 season with a team building camp in Luxembourg. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 30 Andy Schlek and co. re-enact the Lord of the Rings in Luxembourg. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 30 Anxious faces as RadioShack-Nissan head into the wild. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 30 Fabian Cancellara will hope to cut his rivals down to size in 2013. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 30 Team work at the RadioShack-Nissan camp. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 30 RadioShack-Nissan went into the wild to build team spirit. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 30 Fabian Cancellara leads his teammates through the woods. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 30 Kim Andersen will hope to be back at the Tour de France in 2013. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 30 Andy Schleck is hoping for a brighter 2013. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 30 Andy Schleck leads the way at the RadioShack-Nissan team building camp. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

RadioShack-Nissan began a new era under the stewardship of Luca Guercilena last week with a team building camp in the Luxembourg Ardennes.

After a turbulent 2012 season that started with the merger of Leopard and RadioShack, and ended with the departure of Johan Bruyneel following the release of USADA’s report on the Lance Armstrong affair, the team is hopeful for a fresh beginning under Guercilena’s management next year.

Andy Schleck, who was forced to miss this year’s Tour de France due to a fractured pelvis, was among the riders at the camp, and the Luxembourger forsook his winter training in order to start the new campaign on the right foot.

His brother Fränk’s situation is rather less straightforward, however. The elder of the Schleck brothers tested positive for the diuretic Xipamide during the Tour, but must wait until December 19 to learn if he will face suspension. Nonetheless, Fränk Schleck was on hand at the camp in Luxembourg, along with Fabian Cancellara, Jens Voigt, Chris Horner and Yaroslav Popovych.

The team’s first formal training camp on the road will take place in Javea, Spain next week, but ahead of that, Cancellara and company took to the great outdoors in Luxembourg for a number of activities, and you can see a gallery here.

