Didier extends two years with RadioShack-Nissan

Image 1 of 3 Laurent Didier (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Mountains classification leader Laurent Didier (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 3 Laurent Didier (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Laurent Didier has extended his contract for two years with RadioShack-Nissan. The Luxembourger joined his homeland WorldTour team this season after two years with Team Saxo Bank.

“It was not a difficult decision for me,” he told Wort.lu. “I absolutely wanted to stay with the team. I like the project and look forward to being there for two more years.”

Didier said that “I was very satisfied with my race program this year. The team supported me really well, the trainers are fantastic and I have a lot of friends on the team. So why should I leave?”

The 28-year-old is reigning national road champion and rode the Vuelta a Espana this year.

“I am proud to ride for a Luxembourg team and the fact that Bob Jungels will join us, made my decision even easier.”

Jungels, 20, is another Luxembourger and rode for the Leopard-Trek Continental team for two years.

Most of the top names at the team will return for the coming year, including Andy Schleck, Fabian Cancellara, Andreas Klöden and Jens Voigt. Fränk Schleck's future will depend on the outcome of his doping case.

Leaving the team are. amongst others, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), and Oliver Zaugg and Daniele Bennati, both to Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank.

The team recently ended its contract with manger Johan Bruyneel, in light of the USADA report on the Armstrong doping case.