Gallery: MTN-Qhubeka unveil new bike for Tour de France
Team's Cervélo bikes get a new paint job
MTN-Qhubeka have released a new paint-job for all of their bikes for the Tour de France. The team’s Cervélo R5, S5 and P5 time trial bike have all been given a makeover for their first appearance at the Grand Tour.
Changing from the standard black design that they have been using so far this season, the team have opted for a much more visible colour scheme with a predominantly chrome frame. The forks, stays and top tub have all been given yellow accents as has the seat post of the P5.
"We chose to use chrome on the bikes so that everyone could see themselves as part of the Qhubeka foundation and as part of the team itself. So no matter which bike you're looking at, it all comes back to Qhubeka itself," explained Tom Briggs, Senior Graphic Designer at Cervélo.
Across the top tube of each model is a slogan related to the Qhubeka charity, with the words 'Move Forward' on the S5, 'Carry On' on the R5 and 'Progress' on the P5.
The R5, P5 and S5 models all feature the colours of the South African flag, blue, green, yellow, red and black. The colours have been placed on the underneath of the seat stays on the R5, while they are underneath the bottom tube on the S5.
All the bikes also have special edition ROTOR Q-Rings for Qhubeka and custom coloured KMC frictionless chains.
