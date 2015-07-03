inCycle video: MTN-Qhubeka preparing for the Tour de France

Image 1 of 5 The nine MTN-Qhubeka riders to ride the 2015 Tour de France (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 2 of 5 Jacques Janse van Rensburg shepards his teammate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 The new paint-job for the Cervélo S5 (Image credit: Cervélo/Jens Herrndorff) Image 4 of 5 The nine riders of MTN-Qhubeka team for the 2015 Tour de France (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 A look from behind of the Cervélo S5 (Image credit: Cervélo/Jens Herrndorff)

The MTN-Qhubeka team have represented one of the most talked-about stories of this year's Tour de France. They were handed a wildcard by ASO for what will be their first Tour following a debut Grand Tour outing at the Vuelta a España last year.

It is a rise that has broadened the horizons of African cycling, with Qhubeka a not-for-profit organisation that provides bicycles to disadvantaged communities in South Africa. Much has been made of them being the first African team to ride the Tour de France though, as Barry Ryan explores in his excellent feature, that assumption is in fact mistaken.

Either way, many will watch with interest to see how the team and the five African riders in its Tour de France line-up fare this month. South African national champion Jacques Janse van Rensburg is one of those riders and in this video he takes us through some of the equipment he'll be using in the race, including his Cervelo S5 and his time trial bike.

"For the continent of Africa it means a lot," he explains. "You've got specific goals for the Tour de France, but it's not always about getting results in this team - it's about getting the 5,000 kids on bikes, that's always in the back of our minds. It's really nice to know you're not just racing for results you're racing for a better cause as well."

