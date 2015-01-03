Gallery: LottoNL-Jumbo show off 2015 Bianchi Oltre XR2 bikes

While their new yellow and black kit may attract the eye the LottoNL-Jumbo team have also enjoyed a bike colour scheme change for their Bianchi Oltre XR2 bikes.
The changes may be subtle but they are certainly distinctive with the WorldTour team bikes going full celeste in a move to celebrate the Italian brand’s 130 year anniversary.
The bike manufacturer was founded in 1885 and is the oldest bike builder in the world, having supplied some of the greatest riders the peloton has ever seen.
In 2015 Bianchi remain with Dutch outfit LottoNL-Jumbo and their leaders Sep Vanmarcke and Wilco Kelderman. Along with the full celeste colour – last year’s bikes had a touch of green along the tubing - the bikes have also been decorated with a badge and logo to celebrate Bianchi’s anniversary.
Cyclingnews understands that more changes will be made to the rest of the bike brand’s top of the range bikes in the coming weeks with new colours for the Infinito CV and Aquila CV.
