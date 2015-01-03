Gallery: LottoNL-Jumbo show off 2015 Bianchi Oltre XR2 bikes

Image 1 of 22 Bianchi's 2015 Oltre XR.2 bikes for Team LottoNL-Jumbo (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 2 of 22 A LottoNL-Jumbo rider puts his old bike to one side as he trains on his new Oltre XR.2 from Bianchi (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 3 of 22 New kit, new bikes, and a new sponsor for 2015 (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 4 of 22 LottoNL-Jumbo riders trying out their new 2015 Bianchi bikes (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 5 of 22 Team LottoNL-Jumbo training in Spain (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 6 of 22 LottoNL-Jumbo riders in their new 2015 team kit (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 7 of 22 The LottoNL-Jumbo riders on their Oltre XR.2 bikes (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 8 of 22 Team LottoNL-Jumbo will ride Bianchi bikes in 2015 (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 9 of 22 Laurens ten Dam will lead Team LottoNL-Jumbo in Grand Tours (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 10 of 22 Team LottoNL-Jumbo in action at their training camp in Spain (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 11 of 22 The Spanish countryside offers the Team LottoNL-Jumbo riders with the perfect terrain to train (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 12 of 22 Team LottoNL-Jumbo out training in Spain on their Bianchi Oltre XR.2 bikes (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 13 of 22 Team LottoNL-Jumbo will ride Bianchi bikes in 2015 (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 14 of 22 Bianchi's 2015 Oltre XR.2 bikes for Team LottoNL-Jumbo (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 15 of 22 Bianchi celebrate their 130 year anniversary in 2015 (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 16 of 22 Wilco Kelderman's Bianchi Oltre XR.2 (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 17 of 22 A few small adjustments for the new Bianchi 2015 Oltre XR.2 (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 18 of 22 The Team LottoNL-Jumbo riders check out their new Bianchi Oltre XR.2 bikes (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 19 of 22 The Team LottoNL-Jumbo riders gather for a morning training ride (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 20 of 22 Team LottoNL-Jumbo out training in Spain (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 21 of 22 Sep Vanmarcke out training on his new Bianchi bike for 2015 (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 22 of 22 Team LottoNL-Jumbo in action at their training camp in Spain (Image credit: Bianchi)

While their new yellow and black kit may attract the eye the LottoNL-Jumbo team have also enjoyed a bike colour scheme change for their Bianchi Oltre XR2 bikes.

The changes may be subtle but they are certainly distinctive with the WorldTour team bikes going full celeste in a move to celebrate the Italian brand’s 130 year anniversary.

The bike manufacturer was founded in 1885 and is the oldest bike builder in the world, having supplied some of the greatest riders the peloton has ever seen.

In 2015 Bianchi remain with Dutch outfit LottoNL-Jumbo and their leaders Sep Vanmarcke and Wilco Kelderman. Along with the full celeste colour – last year’s bikes had a touch of green along the tubing - the bikes have also been decorated with a badge and logo to celebrate Bianchi’s anniversary.

Cyclingnews understands that more changes will be made to the rest of the bike brand’s top of the range bikes in the coming weeks with new colours for the Infinito CV and Aquila CV.

