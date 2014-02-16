Gallery: Lampre-Merida on Mallorca

Image 1 of 29 Lampre-Merida members on Mallorca (L-R): Chris Horner, Diego Ulissi, Jose Serpa, Przemyslaw Niemiec, Rui Costa, Damiano Cunego and Sacha Modolo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 29 Damiano Cunego and Rui Costa on Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 29 World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) resplendent in the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 29 Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) on Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 29 Chris Horner on the Lampre-Merida bus (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 29 Sacha Modolo chats with Lampre-Merida sports director Marco Marzano (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 29 World champion Rui Costa and new teammate Chris Horner on Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 29 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 29 Time to relax on the Lampre-Merida bus for Rui Costa and Damiano Cunego (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 29 Lampre-Merida manager Brent Copeland chats with Merida's William Jeng during a camp on Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 29 Lampre-Merida riders enjoy some pleasant early season weather on Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 29 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) gets ready for the day's photo shoot on Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 29 What's not to love about training on Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 29 World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 29 Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 29 All smiles for Lampre-Merida riders on Mallorca (L-R): Chris Horner, Diego Ulissi, Jose Serpa, Przemyslaw Niemiec, Rui Costa, Damiano Cunego and Sacha Modolo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 29 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) has already won three races this season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 29 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) during the team's camp on Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 29 Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) on the team bus during Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 29 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) basks in the sunshine on Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 29 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) on Mallorca during a team camp (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 29 Merida's Wolfgang Renner chats with Chris Horner and world champion Rui Costa during a Merida event on Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 29 Lampre-Merida's most recent hire Chris Horner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 29 Lampre-Merida's Diego Ulissi, Przemyslaw Niemiec and Sacha Modolo on Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 29 Rui Costa and Chris Horner chat on the Lampre-Merida bus (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 29 Chris Horner and world champion Rui Costa during a Lampre-Merida camp on Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 29 A beautiful day for riding on Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 29 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) emerges from the bus (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 29 World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) during the team's camp on Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Lampre-Merida team, including new signing Chris Horner and world champion Rui Costa, gathered in Mallorca this week for the annual Merida camp that showcases the brand's new bikes.

Thanks to some early season success by sprinter Sacha Modolo, who won two of the Challenge Mallorca races, the mood in the team is upbeat, despite the shadows cast on the Italian team because of the ongoing trial for doping in Mantova.

During the camp, Costa, Horner, Modolo, Jose Serpa, Diego Ulissi, Przemyslaw Niemiec and Damiano Cunego posed for news sets of official photographs and mixed with riders from the Merida mountain bike team.

