Gallery: Colombia-Coldeportes trains in Italy

Image 1 of 13 Cold weather greeted the Colombia-Coldeportes team for their first Italian training camp together. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 13 The team are in the area to scope some of the climbs in this year's Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 13 Winter attire was donned - something the Colombian will have to get used to if they're going to perform in the Euro spring. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 13 The team have only arrived in the last week, having done much of their pre-season in Colombia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 13 The lake provided a beautiful setting for the camp. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 13 Colombia-Coldeportes missed out on a place in the Giro but will ride, in the other RCS sport events. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 13 The Punta Veleno climb provided a good test for the team's young climbers. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 13 Claudio Corti said he's been impressed with the way the team have taken to Europe. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 13 The 2012 Colombia-Coldeportes team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 13 The team represent a new home for Colombian and South American cycling. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 13 Colombia-Coldeportes is an ambitious project that aims to one day have a Colombian on the Champs Elysees in yellow. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 13 Esteban Chaves (Colombia-Coldeportes) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 13 Fabio Duarte (Colombia-Coldeportes) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Colombia-Coldeportes took its first foray in Europe for 2012, with the team combining a training camp with some recon work for the Giro del Trentino in April. The professional continental team toured the race's key climb the Punta Veleno, as well as getting some pointers from former Giro d'Italia winner Gilberto Simoni who was on hand with the team.

Even though snow forced the riders to dismount before the final kilometres of the Punta Veleno, the test was a really significant one, rising from the lake’s banks to an over 1.000 metre altitude in just 8 km, with the gradient peaking up at 20 per cent.

"It is a very tough ascent, no doubt about it," Simoni said after watching the team from the director's car. "I think It will be really decisive in Trentino."

The Colombian riders were in their element, with the highly touted Esteban Chaves notably distinguishing himself.

"Cold made it really tough," said Chaves, who took out the Tour de l'Avenir in 2011. "There are several points to attack and break the rhythm along the climb, but you have to be cautious in order not to suffer on the distance."

See a behind the scenes video of the team training camp below.