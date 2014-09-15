Gallery: Bradley Wiggins' custom painted Pinarello Bolide

Image 1 of 7 Bradley Wiggins' custom painted national champions Pinarello Bolide at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 7 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) won the stage (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 7 British champion Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 7 Bradley Wiggins' Pinarello Bolide has been updated to match his national champions jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 7 Bradley Wiggins rode his custom painted Pinarello Bolide to victory at the Tour of Britain time trial in London (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 7 No mistaking who this bike belongs to (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 7 The front end of Bradley Wiggins' custom painted national champions Pinarello Bolide (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

For his time trial winning ride at the Tour of Britain under the gaze of Big Ben, Bradley Wiggins was aboard a custom painted Pinarello Bolide and kitted out in a Rapha Team Sky skinsuit in recognition of the British national time trial title he won in July.

Wiggins debuted his new skinsuit and bike on the 8.8km course which he covered in 9:51 minutes to elevate the defending champion to third on the overall classification.

Wiggins was unable to improve his position on the final stage of the race, which was held on the streets on London after the time trial had concluded that morning, and settled for third, 22 seconds down on Dylan van Baal (Garmin-Sharp).

Wiggins' custom bike is painted in the red, blue and white of the Union Jack with the British champion deciding on a new colour scheme since winning his third national title.

Wiggins has ridden a Pinarello Bolide since it launched in spring 2013, previously preferring a black model with gold highlights as symbols of his gold medal ride against the clock at the 2012 Olympic Games.

The bike is the same specifications as his previous Bolide with the only change being the graphics

Wiggins will next race on the bike at the World Championships in Spain where he is targeting the rainbow jersey.

