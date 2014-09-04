Froome, Wiggins and Millar make British Cycling long list for Worlds

Image 1 of 2 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Prudential RideLondon) Image 2 of 2 Elizabeth Lizzie Armitstead (Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team) on a berg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome, the Yates brothers and Lizzie Armitstead all feature in British Cycling’s long lists for the world championships which take place later this month in Ponferrada, Spain.

Great Britain have qualified for eight places in the men’s road race, which takes place on the final day of the championships. Fourteen riders have been made the squad’s initial list with Froome, Wiggins, Peter Kennaugh, Ben Swift, Geraint Thomas, Adam and Simon Yates and David Millar all included. There are no places for sprinters Mark Cavendish and RideLondon winner Adam Blythe, due to the nature of the course.

Great Britain have two slots for the men’s time trial with Alex Dowsett, Steve Cummings, Geraint Thomas and Bradley Wiggins vying for the spots. Wiggins won silver in the event last year while Dowsett beat Thomas in last month’s Commonwealth Games.

“I’m pleased with the long-list of riders we have selected for the UCI Road World Championships, and we’re fortunate to have a strong pool of riders from which to make our final selection,” said British Cycling’s Shane Sutton.

In the women’s event Great Britain have six places with World Cup winner Lizzie Armitstead, Alice Barnes, Hannah Barnes, Anna Christian, Lucy Coldwell, Lucy Garner, Nikki Harris, Annie Last and Sharon Laws listed for possible selection.

“It’s good to see Annie Last and Alice Barnes from the Olympic mountain bike squad named on the long-list as they could both prove to be assets to Lizzie given the hilly nature of the course, and it shows how we’re developing riders on the Programmes,” added Sutton.





Men’s Elite Road Race – eight places qualified

Steve Cummings, Alex Dowsett, Andy Fenn, Chris Froome, Pete Kennaugh, David Millar, Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard, Ben Swift, Geraint Thomas, Scott Thwaites, Bradley Wiggins, Adam Yates, Simon Yates



Men’s Elite Time Trial – two places qualified

Alex Dowsett, Steve Cummings, Geraint Thomas, Bradley Wiggins



