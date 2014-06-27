Pro Bike: Bradley Wiggins' Pinarello Bolide

Image 1 of 18 Sir Bradley Wiggins Pinarello Bolide (Image credit: Jeff Jones/Future Publishing) Image 2 of 18 Team Sky mechanics worked hard all afternoon to prep Wiggins' race bike (Image credit: Jeff Jones/Future Publishing) Image 3 of 18 Sir Bradley Wiggins Pinarello Bolide (Image credit: Jeff Jones/Future Publishing) Image 4 of 18 Dura-Ace Di2 TT shifters adorn the front end (Image credit: Jeff Jones/Future Publishing) Image 5 of 18 Grip tape for the cowhorns - great when it's wet, like it was today (Image credit: Jeff Jones/Future Publishing) Image 6 of 18 Wiggins runs close set pads (Image credit: Jeff Jones/Future Publishing) Image 7 of 18 The stem area is fully integrated and keeps cables out of the way (Image credit: Jeff Jones/Future Publishing) Image 8 of 18 The Ares comes with a non-slip patch sewn on by Fizik, to get around UCI regulations (Image credit: Jeff Jones/Future Publishing) Image 9 of 18 Wiggins sits atop a gold coloured Fizik Ares TT saddle (Image credit: Jeff Jones/Future Publishing) Image 10 of 18 The rear brake is nicely integrated into the frame (Image credit: Jeff Jones/Future Publishing) Image 11 of 18 Wiggins rides a Pro TeXtreme rear disk (Image credit: Jeff Jones/Future Publishing) Image 12 of 18 A standard Dura-Ace skewer on the rear of Wiggins' machine (Image credit: Jeff Jones/Future Publishing) Image 13 of 18 Speedplay Zero Nanogram pedals help keep the weight down (Image credit: Jeff Jones/Future Publishing) Image 14 of 18 No quick release skewer here: track bolts instead to save a little bit of drag (Image credit: Jeff Jones/Future Publishing) Image 15 of 18 A 23mm FMB tubular graces the front wheel (Image credit: Jeff Jones/Future Publishing) Image 16 of 18 Wiggins rides a HED GT3 front wheel (Image credit: Jeff Jones/Future Publishing) Image 17 of 18 Wiggins' Pinarello Bolide on the stand (Image credit: Jeff Jones/Future Publishing) Image 18 of 18 The front end of Wiggins' Bolide is very very sleek (Image credit: Jeff Jones/Future Publishing)

This article originally appeared on Bike Radar

Sir Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) may have been on the outer since his stellar 2012 season, but he showed every British time triallist who was boss by winning the 2014 British TT championships on a hilly, technical and wet course. Wiggins clocked 53'56 for the 26-mile race, beating teammate Geraint Thomas by over a minute with Alex Dowsett (Movistar) finishing third.

Wiggins has been on the Pinarello Bolide since it launched in spring 2013. The Bolide was the successor to the Graal, the bike that Wiggins won the time trials in the Tour de France on. Decked out in gold livery, Wiggins' Bolide was unmistakeable as Sky's mechanics worked hard on it and his spare bike during the afternoon. Because of the wet and misty conditions they even took to punching holes in the team's Kask helmet visors to prevent them fogging up (smear of detergent, anyone?). Not that Wiggins was bothered - he rode visorless and still won by a comfortable margin.

Wiggins, who stands 1.9m tall, rides the largest sized Bolide with a seat tube height of 55cm. That isn't huge for a man of his height, which is why his extension pads are mounted atop several spacers to sit above the curved base bar. Other contact points are his Speedplay Zero Nanogram pedals and a fi'zi:k Ares saddle, which has a non-slip cover sewn on by the manufacturer so as not to fall foul of UCI regulations. Presumably the same goes for the grip tape that's used by Wiggins and many other riders on their handlebars...

Some of the custom gear that Wiggins has used in the past is gone, though, most notably the square-oval OSymetric chainrings that he favoured in 2012 and previously. They've been replaced by Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 round rings. We're not entirely sure whether he ran a 54/39 combo or the 56/44 that featured on his spare bike, but we were informed that he went for an 11-28t rear cassette in order to cope with the savage hills on the Welsh course.

Wiggo and his Sky teammates ran a Pro TeXtreme rear disc with a HED GT3 front wheel. We noted he used track bolts on the front rather than a skewer to save a little drag, but used a skewer on the rear as normal. The wheels were both shod with FMB 23mm tubulars, which matched the rim profiles as well as providing a little more grip than 20mm rubber on the tricky course.

Other accessories included a Garmin Edge 510 GPS computer attached to a K-Edge mount, and a Stages power meter on the left hand crank.

Complete bike specifications

• Frame: Pinarello Bolide

• Fork: Pinarello ONDA

• Headset: Pinarello integrated, 1 1/8-to-1 1/2in tapered

• Stem: Pinarello Bolide integrated

• Handlebars: Pinarello Bolide

• Tape/grips: Grip tape

• Front brake: Pinarello integrated

• Rear brake: Pinarello integrated

• Brake levers: Pinarello

• Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 FD-9070

• Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 RD-9070

• Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 TT

• Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-9000 11-28t

• Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-9000

• Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace FC-9000, 177.5mm, 54/39t

• Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace SM-BB9000

• Pedals: Speedplay Zero Nanogram

• Front wheel: HED GT3

• Front tyre: FMB 23mm tubular

• Rear wheel: Pro TeXtreme disc

• Rear tyre: FMB 23mm tubular

• Saddle: fi'zi:k Ares

• Seat post: Pinarello

• Computer: Garmin Edge 510

• Bottle cage: Elite Custom Race

• Other accessories: Stages Cycling power meter, K-Edge Garmin mount

Critical measurements

• Rider's height: 1.90m (6ft 3in)

• Rider's weight: 69kg (152lb)

• Seat tube length, c-t: 565mm

• Seat tube length, c-c: 550mm

• Head tube length: 110mm

• Top tube length: 545mm