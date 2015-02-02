Gallery: Bora-Argon 18 test their 2015 bikes
Argon 18 happy with early-season progress
Canadian bike manufacturer Argon 18 make their return into the professional peloton with the sponsorship of the Bora-Argon 18 team in 2015. They previously sponsored the Canadian SpiderTech-C10 until their demise in 2012. Founded in 1989 by former Canadian national champion and Olympian Gervais Rioux, the company will supply the German outfit with three different frames this season.
Related Articles
The two road frames that the team will be using are the Nitrogen and the Gallium Pro. The Nitrogen was only launched into the market late last year and is the first aero road bike developed by the company. The bike uses the same geometry as the Gallium Pro, which has been on the market for some time.
“The Nitrogen is more aero, so it will go through the wind on the flatter stages and most of the riders will use that bike. It’s a bike that keeps your power until the end,” Argon 18 head mechanic Dominque Fortin told Cyclingnews. “The Gallium Pro will be mainly used if the rider is looking for more comfort or a lighter frame for climbing on the mountain stages. Both bikes are really well balanced, so they will handle really well in every situation.”
Both bikes will use the same Shimano Dura Ace Di2 groupset, power2max FSA power metres, Speedplay zero pedals and the Prologo Zero 2 CPC saddle. Two areas that they will differ are the wheels and brakes. The Gallium Pro utilises the Vision Metron 40 wheels and FSA SL-K brakes, while the Nitrogen uses the deeper rimmed Metron 55 and Argon18/TRP brakes.
For the time trials, the team will use the E-118 Next. For 2015, Argon 18 completely redesigned the front end of their flagship time trial bike. It is now completely integrated to maximise the aerodynamics. For the wheels, the team will use Vision’s Metron 3 spoke and disk and for the cranks the Vision Metron TT.
Argon 18 hope that the new partnership, which sees them enter their first Grand Tour this season, will help them to develop these models further. “To be on top, we need the feedback and the team is already giving us information, and we’re really happy about that,” said Fortin.
“We did our homework and we’re pretty stoked with what the riders and mechanics have been telling us. They are really happy with how the bikes are. Moving forward, we want to develop a co-operation between us and the mechanics to make an even better product in the future.”
Click here to see the full gallery as the Bora-Argon 18 team test out their new equipment.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy