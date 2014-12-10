BORA–Argon 18 unveil 2015 team bikes

Image 1 of 4 Argon 18 Gallium Pro Road Bike (Image credit: BORA - Argon 18) Image 2 of 4 Argon 18 E-118 Next TT Bike (Image credit: BORA - Argon 18) Image 3 of 4 Argon 18 Nitrogen Aero Road Bike (Image credit: BORA - Argon 18) Image 4 of 4 Martin and Gervais Rioux, founders of Argon 18 (Image credit: Argon 18)

German Pro-Continental team BORA-Argon 18 will be racing on board Argon 18 bikes in 2015 with the Canadian bicycle manufacturer replacing Fuji as the bike sponsor. The team has revealed the three models that it will be using in 2015 with all models to feature Shimano drivetrains. The bikes have also been speced with Vison wheels, Speedplay pedals, Prologo saddles and a FSA cockpit and power2max powermeter.

"The delicate equilibrium between light weight, rigidity and comfort is the cornerstone of our bike development process. We believe optimal performances come from an optimal balance of these three characteristics. We don't compromise, so the riders don't have to either when the result of a race hangs in the balance," said Gervais Rioux, founder and president of Argon 18.

The three bicycle models that BORA–Argon 18 will be racing on in 2015 are the Gallium Pro, Nitrogen and E-188 Next.

The Gallium Pro is claimed to have a 790g carbon frameset with Argon 18 explaining that the bike embodies "the essence of what the company has meant and has been striving for since its beginnings 25 years ago." The frame features a press fit 3D Headtube system while AFS geometry ensures the dimensions remain proportional and well balanced in in every frame size.

The Argon 18 Nitrogen is the first aero road bike from the Canadian bike designer and was built to uphold Argon 18's 'Optimal Balance' mantra of light weight, rigidity and comfort with the added benefit of enhanced aerodynamics. The company has been producing carbon frames since 2001 and this experience has led to a lay-up that's stiff where it's needed for power transfer while maintaining compliance to reduce road buzz. Argon 18 claims this balance means no sacrifices need to be made in the design.

Claimed frame weight is an impressive 960g and though the down tube isn't a deep foil shape, Argon 18 says wind tunnel data, which will be published on its website, shows the Nitrogen boasts industry leading performance. The back of down tube is also flattened to allow the use of a regular round drinks bottle with less of a drag penalty.

The team's time trial bike will be the E-118 Next which features a new front end having been redesigned and streamlined to create a lighter and more integrated model while retaining the adjustment options it is well known for.

