Team NetApp to become Team BORA

Leopold Konig (Team NetApp - Endura) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team NetApp-Endura will be known as Team BORA for the next five years. The manufacturer of cooking surfaces and cooking extractor systems will be the title sponsor through the 2019 season, starting in 2015. It will mark the return of a German title- sponsored German team to the pro peloton for the first time since 2010.







