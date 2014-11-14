Bora-Argon 18 gets Pro Continental license for 2015

Image 1 of 4 The new Bora-Argon 18 jersey (Image credit: Bora-Argon 18) Image 2 of 4 The team issue Argon 18 Nitrogen (Image credit: Bora-Argon 18) Image 3 of 4 Andreas Schillinger shows off the new jersey (Image credit: Bora-Argon 18) Image 4 of 4 Team NetApp-Endura were one of those to miss out on the split (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Bora-Argon 18 has received its Professional Continental licence for the 2015. The team, previously NetApp-Endura, officially announced its new name for the coming season and released the team jersey.

"As in every year of the team's history to date, we also received the license for 2015 at the first attempt from the UCI,” said team manager Ralph Denk. “Our thorough and conscientious preparation paid off. Above all I would like to thank my new partners, who were involved in this process for the first time. Our smooth cooperation puts me in a very confident mood for the coming season.”

The team announced on the first rest day of this year’s Tour de France that Bora would be taking over as title sponsor. Bora is a German company which manufactures cooktops and cooking extract systems.

The second name sponsor is Canadian bicycle manufacturer Argon 18, officially announced today for the first time, although it had long been rumoured.

“With the arrival of these two companies the team will now also be sporting new colors. As of 2015 dark shades and a contrasting red, as well as a rather classically designed jersey will dominate the look,” according to the team press release. The new kit is black with red highlights.

BORA – Argon 18 for 2015: Shane Archbold (25, NZL), Jan Barta (29, CZE), Phil Bauhaus (20, GER), Cesare Benedetti (27, ITA), Sam Bennett (24, IRL), Emanuel Buchmann (21, GER), Zak Dempster (27, AUS), Bartosz Huzarski (34, POL), Patrick Konrad (23, AUT), Ralf Matzka (25, GER), Jose Mendes (29, POR), Dominik Nerz (25, GER), Christoph Pfingsten (26, GER), Cristiano Salerno (29, ITA), Andreas Schillinger (31, GER), Daniel Schorn (26, AUT), Michael Schwarzmann (23, GER), Björn Thurau (26, GER), Scott Thwaites (24, GBR), Paul Voss (28, GER)