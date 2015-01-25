Gallery: Bora-Argon 18 train in Spain

Image 1 of 33 Bora-Argon 18 line up in front of the team bus. (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 2 of 33 Bora-Argon 18 team photo. (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 3 of 33 Cesare Benedetti (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 4 of 33 Cesare Benedetti (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 5 of 33 Emanuel Buchmann (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 6 of 33 Patrick Konrad (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 7 of 33 Th team rides among the trees in Spain. (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 8 of 33 Ralf Matzka (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 9 of 33 Sam Bennett (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 10 of 33 Jose Pimenta (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 11 of 33 Christoph Pfingsten (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 12 of 33 Cristiano Salerno (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 13 of 33 Bjorn Thurau (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 14 of 33 Daniel Schorn (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 15 of 33 Bjorn Thurau (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 16 of 33 Paul Voss (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 17 of 33 Cesare Benedetti (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 18 of 33 Shane Archbold (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 19 of 33 Phil Bauhaus (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 20 of 33 Bora-Argon 18 team camp. (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 21 of 33 Bora-Argon 18 team camp. (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 22 of 33 Bora-Argon 18 team camp. (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 23 of 33 Jan Barta (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 24 of 33 Cesare Benedetti (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 25 of 33 Jose Pimenta (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 26 of 33 Zakkari Dempster (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 27 of 33 Cristiano Salerno (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 28 of 33 Cristiano Salerno (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 29 of 33 Andreas Schillinger (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 30 of 33 Michael Schwarzmann (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 31 of 33 Bjorn Thurau (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 32 of 33 Shane Archbold (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 33 of 33 Scott Thwaites (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto)

Bora-Argon 18 have been training this week on the Spanish Balearic Islands to prepare for the a 2015 season that will include the Tour de France, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo and Il Lombardia.

The German Pro Continental team, formerly known as NetApp Endura, announced on the first rest day of the 2014 Tour de France that Bora would be taking over as title sponsor. Bora is a German company which manufactures cooktops and cooking extract systems. The second name sponsor is Canadian bicycle manufacturer Argon 18.

Bora-Argon 18 for 2015:

Shane Archbold (25, NZL), Jan Barta (29, CZE), Phil Bauhaus (20, GER), Cesare Benedetti (27, ITA), Sam Bennett (24, IRL), Emanuel Buchmann (21, GER), Zak Dempster (27, AUS), Bartosz Huzarski (34, POL), Patrick Konrad (23, AUT), Ralf Matzka (25, GER), Jose Mendes (29, POR), Dominik Nerz (25, GER), Christoph Pfingsten (26, GER), Cristiano Salerno (29, ITA), Andreas Schillinger (31, GER), Daniel Schorn (26, AUT), Michael Schwarzmann (23, GER), Björn Thurau (26, GER), Scott Thwaites (24, GBR), Paul Voss (28, GER)

