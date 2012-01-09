Gallery: Accent.Jobs-Willems Veranda's presents its 2012 jersey
Belgian team in black and orange
Accent.Jobs-Willems Veranda's has introduced its jersey for 2012. The Belgian Professional Continental team will take to the road in black and orange this year. The design features little orange stars and black hearts as the colours transition.
The biggest name on the new team is Leif Hoste. The former Belgian time trial champion was most recently with Team Katusha.
The team held an unusual team-bonding exercises last month. One night the riders were dropped into the sewer system of Kortijk, to find their way through a seven kilometre maze back to the surface. Later in the week they had boxing lessons and eventually took on Belgian boxing legend Freddy De Kerpel.
