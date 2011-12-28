Goris extends for one year with Accent.Jobs-Willems Verandas

Rob Goris (Veranda's Willems - Accent) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Rob Goris has extended his contract with Accent.Jobs-Willems Verandas. That will bring the Belgian Professional Continental team up to 17 riders for the 2012 season.

Goris, 29, started his professional sports career as an ice hockey player. From 1998 to 2009 he was with HYC Herentals and Olympia Heist op den Berg, winning the national championship three times.

He retired from the ice after the winning 2009 championship title game, and devoted himself to cycling. In 2010 he rode for the Continental team Palmans-Cras and won the Belgian championship for Elites Without Contracts. In 2011 Goris joined Verandas Willems-Accent, as it was called this year.