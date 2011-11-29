Hoste joins Accent.jobs-Willems Veranda's for 2012
Exit from Katusha settled?
Former Belgian time trial champion Leif Hoste will step down from the WorldTour and join the Professional Continental squad Accent.jobs - Willems Veranda's, which was known as Verandas Willems-Accent in 2011, Nieuwsblad.be reported today.
Related Articles
Hoste, 34, had a contract with the Katusha squad that ran through 2012, but was not welcomed back on the team by new manager Hans-Michael Holczer after having a devastating 2011 season.
Hoste suffered a head injury in the Driedaagse De Panne - Koksijde at the end of March and while he started the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, he struggled with the injury the rest of the year. He was finally diagnosed in August with a tear in the membrane surrounding his brain, but is expected to recovery fully.
He said in October that he expected Katusha to respect the existing contract.
The Accent.jobs - Willems Veranda's team is expanding on its strong 2011 season, and maintained perennial podium finisher Stefan Van Dijk despite other competing offers.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy