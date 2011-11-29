Hoste joins Accent.jobs-Willems Veranda's for 2012

Trending

Belgium's Leif Hoste (Katusha) had a serious crash and was forced to withdraw.

Former Belgian time trial champion Leif Hoste will step down from the WorldTour and join the Professional Continental squad Accent.jobs - Willems Veranda's, which was known as Verandas Willems-Accent in 2011, Nieuwsblad.be reported today.

Hoste, 34, had a contract with the Katusha squad that ran through 2012, but was not welcomed back on the team by new manager Hans-Michael Holczer after having a devastating 2011 season.

Hoste suffered a head injury in the Driedaagse De Panne - Koksijde at the end of March and while he started the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, he struggled with the injury the rest of the year. He was finally diagnosed in August with a tear in the membrane surrounding his brain, but is expected to recovery fully.

He said in October that he expected Katusha to respect the existing contract.

The Accent.jobs - Willems Veranda's team is expanding on its strong 2011 season, and maintained perennial podium finisher Stefan Van Dijk despite other competing offers.