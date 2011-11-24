Cappelle and Ista join Accent.jobs-Verandas Willems
Two Belgians for Dutch Professional Continental team
Andy Cappelle and Kevyn Ista have joined Accent.jobs-Verandas Willems for the 2012 season. The two Belgian riders give the Dutch Professional Continental team a roster of 15 riders for the coming year.
Related Articles
Cappelle, 32, rode for the team in 2009. “After being gone a year, we are very pleased to welcome Andy back into our team,” said team manager Jean-Francois Bourlart. The Belgian was with Quick Step in 2011, but broke a collarbone in the Ronde van West-Vlaanderen and then crashed again in the Dauphine, suffering a concussion, several broken ribs and another broken collarbone.
"Andy is a real professional and is keen on a successful new season,” Bourlart said.
Ista, 27, comes over from Cofidis. In 2009 he was second in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and this year was second in Le Samyn.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy