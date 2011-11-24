Cappelle and Ista join Accent.jobs-Verandas Willems

Image 1 of 2 Andy Cappelle (Verandas Willems) winner of the Polynormandie. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 2 Kevin Ista (Cofidis) displays remarkable helmet hair and grime lines. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Andy Cappelle and Kevyn Ista have joined Accent.jobs-Verandas Willems for the 2012 season. The two Belgian riders give the Dutch Professional Continental team a roster of 15 riders for the coming year.

Cappelle, 32, rode for the team in 2009. “After being gone a year, we are very pleased to welcome Andy back into our team,” said team manager Jean-Francois Bourlart. The Belgian was with Quick Step in 2011, but broke a collarbone in the Ronde van West-Vlaanderen and then crashed again in the Dauphine, suffering a concussion, several broken ribs and another broken collarbone.

"Andy is a real professional and is keen on a successful new season,” Bourlart said.

Ista, 27, comes over from Cofidis. In 2009 he was second in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and this year was second in Le Samyn.