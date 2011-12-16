Photo Gallery: Accent Jobs step into the ring

Image 1 of 6 Devocht Boks (Image credit: Accent Jobs) Image 2 of 6 It's all in the eyes: Hoste steps into the ring (Image credit: Accent Jobs) Image 3 of 6 Freddy Lucien goes 12 rounds with Freddy De Kerpel (Image credit: Accent Jobs) Image 4 of 6 The team before they were dropped into the Belgian sewer system (Image credit: Accent Jobs) Image 5 of 6 Hiko Stefan gets in some valuable training (Image credit: Accent Jobs) Image 6 of 6 Some valuable team bonding for Accent Jobs (Image credit: Accent Jobs)

The Accent.Jobs - Verandas Willems team began a bizarre set of pre-season bonding exercises that took them from the testing lab to the sewer system of Kortrijk to a boxing ring.

On Monday the riders started with physical and medical tests in Hiko, the medical center of the team Ninove. That night the riders were dropped into the sewer system and had to make their way through a 7 kilometer maze back to the surface.

During the rest of the week the riders spent their evenings in the boxing ring at "Golden Gloves" in Ghent.

After a solid warm up the riders were thrown into the ring with none other than Belgian boxing legend Freddy De Kerpel.

The team were planning on training over the 2012 Tour of Flanders route but bad weather hampered their attempts.

Accent.Jobs-Willems Veranda's is still looking for additional sponsors in order to attract more riders for the 2012 season.

