Gallery: A year through the lens of CJ Farquharson

Image 1 of 20 A 'fleche' fired in the Fleche Wallone by Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) - celebrating her historic fourth victory in the event. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 20 Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) at the front of a stretched peloton during the 2011 World road race Championship (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 20 German road race Champion, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad), enjoyed sprint wins as usual during the season. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 20 There was a series of tunnels on the climbs during the seventh stage of the Giro Donne. This one was relatively well lit (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 20 Marianne Vos won stage 7 of the Giro Donne and dedicated her win to Carly Hibberd, who had been killed in a training accident in Italy the previous day (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 20 Hitec Products on the front of the bunch chasing a break and protecting the overall lead for Emma Johansson in Theuringen Rundfahrt (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 20 Elke Gebhardt (Germany) during the time trial at the Thuringen Rundfahrt. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 20 HTC-HighRoad on the way to their team time trial victory at the Open de Suede, Vargarda. This was their first World Cup win in a TTT ever. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 20 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) enjoyed her victory at GP de Plouay - Bretagne. She also became World Cup series Champion. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 20 The break - alone and exposed in the rain at Holland Ladies Tour - often a cold and wet experience at the close of the season (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 20 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) wore the maglia rosa for several days and looked like a relaxed race leader (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 20 In a highly anticipated battle, Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) and Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) went head to head during the Giro Donne for overall glory (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 20 Jaycoi Bay Series always heralds the beginning of the new season. Australian criterium Champion, Carly Light (Jayco-AIS) on the dreaded corner in Portarlington which has been removed from 2012 onwards. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 20 The bunch on the wide roads at ASO's Tour of Qatar - the beginning of the professional elite season. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 20 British road Champion, Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) repeated her 2008 solo victory in the first World Cup of the season at Trofeo Binda (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 20 Cobbles string out the peloton at the Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 20 The conditions in China at the Tour of Chongming Island were dismally wet (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 20 The bunch in the town of Tordesillas during the GP Ciudad de Valladolid World Cup race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 20 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 20 Vaiano-Solaritech head off in the prologue of Giro della Toscana - the final chance to race in the sun each season for the Europeans. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The final edition in our photographer gallery series, we present CJ Farquharson.

CJ is a specialist when it comes to shooting the women's peloton. This year she started at the Jayco Bay Classic in Australia before covering events all over the world, the Tour of Qatar, the Giro Donne, and the Open de Suede but to name a few.

CJ's passion for the women's professional cycling scene is clear in every photo she takes. Whether her photos have been carefully crafted, or are taken on the fly, CJ never seems to miss a beat. We look forward to working with CJ again in future years as she continues to provide world class coverage of the best women's races.

To see CJ's gallery in full click here.

You can also check out CJ's full portfolio or get in contact with her, through her website WomensCycling.net.