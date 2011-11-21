Gallery: A year through the lens of Jon Devich

Image 1 of 22 Somehow the race made it through this crowd during the last stage of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 22 Riders tackle the run up at this years Cross Vegas. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 22 Riders climbed several dirt mountain passes at this years USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 22 A young fan cheers time trialers at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 22 Andy Schleck makes his way through the crowds at the last KOM before dropping into Breckenridge at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 22 The sprint finish in Breckenridge at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 22 A rider gets along side the race at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 22 Riders pass by an old Coke sign at the US Pro Cycling Championships in Greenville, SC. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 22 The break makes its way up Paris Mountain at the US Pro Cycling Championships in Greenville, SC. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 22 George Hincapie gets consoled by family after taking a close second at the US Pro Cycling Championships in Greenville, SC. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 22 Chris Horner after his time trial win and realizing he just won the 2011 Amgen Tour of California. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 22 A break gets away during a rainy stage 3 of the Amgen Tour of California. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 22 Riders had to tackle snow at the Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships after an early season snowstorm covered the course. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 22 Riders pass through a lunar landscape at the Cascade Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 22 The peloton heads towards the finish at Mount Hood in the Oregon backcountry. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 22 Riders descend through the desert countryside at the Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 22 Heather Logan-Sprenger gets zipped up by a well decorated podium girl at the Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 22 The Realcyclist.com team leads the field over the Gila river at the Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 22 Fans cheer the race on Mt. Lemon at the Philadelphia International Championship. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 22 This bike took beating on the last stage of the Redlands Bicycle Classic. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 22 Ted King and teammate get ready to head out for a stage of the Amgen Tour of California. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 22 The peloton rolls through the Utah backcountry at the Tour of Utah. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

In the penultimate edition of Cyclingnews series on photography, we present Jon Devich. Jon is a stalwart of the American racing scene, happy to travel from coast-to-coast in his coverage of events like Speedweek, the Tour of California, and the recent USA Pro Cycling Challenge.

Jon has a knack for summing up a day's racing in a single picture. His black and white portrait of Chris Horner at this year's Tour of California is one such example, but there have been many more in Jon's work for us.

Enjoy a selection of Jon's 2011 work here.

You can also check out Jon's website Epicimages.us, for more of his content, or if you'd like to get in contact with him.