Gallery: A year through the lens of Jon Devich

Road, mountain bike, and cross snaps from all over the US
Image 1 of 22
Image 2 of 22
Image 3 of 22
Image 4 of 22
Image 5 of 22
Image 6 of 22
Image 7 of 22
Image 8 of 22
Image 9 of 22
Image 10 of 22
Image 11 of 22
Image 12 of 22
Image 13 of 22
Image 14 of 22
Image 15 of 22
Image 16 of 22
Image 17 of 22
Image 18 of 22
Image 19 of 22
Image 20 of 22
Image 21 of 22
Image 22 of 22
In the penultimate edition of Cyclingnews series on photography, we present Jon Devich. Jon is a stalwart of the American racing scene, happy to travel from coast-to-coast in his coverage of events like Speedweek, the Tour of California, and the recent USA Pro Cycling Challenge.
Jon has a knack for summing up a day's racing in a single picture. His black and white portrait of Chris Horner at this year's Tour of California is one such example, but there have been many more in Jon's work for us.
Enjoy a selection of Jon's 2011 work here.
You can also check out Jon's website Epicimages.us, for more of his content, or if you'd like to get in contact with him.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy