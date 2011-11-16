Gallery: A year through the lens of Jered Gruber

Image 1 of 39
Fabian Cancellara attacking on the Haaghoek, heading to the Leberg. This appeared to be the race winning move, but things didn't quite go to plan for Cancellara that afternoon.
(Image credit: Jered Gruber)
The day's break working hard as it rolls through the flat farmland outside of Milano.
It took ages for the early break to go in this year's Amstel Gold Race. The field was in no mood to ride easy.
The Schlecks didn't factor at the Amstel Gold Race, but they made their presence known at La Doyenne.
The Amstel Gold Race is known for its short, sharp hills as well as many, many pieces of road furniture and roundabouts.
Philippe Gilbert was never far from the front at any time during the Spring Classics.
Jens Voigt and Maxime Monfort on the front during the early going of Liege-Bastogne-Liege
Fans across Belgium went crazy for Philippe Gilbert all spring
Ryder Hesjedal and Oscar Freire struggle up the steep slopes of the Cote de Wanne - the Stele Eddy Merckx.
This year's Liege-Bastogne-Liege, as well as the whole spring, was marked by warm temperatures and bountiful amounts of sunshine. (Credit: Ashley Gruber)
A Saur-Sojasun rider struggles onward.
Sylvain Chavanel on the Cote de la Roche aux Faucons. (Credit: Ashley Gruber)
Michele Scarponi drives the chasing group behind Euskaltel's Igor Anton on the Zoncolan. Scarponi proved to be the only rider capable of keeping Contador within arm's reach this year. He'll go into the 2012 Corsa Rosa as a major favorite.
Alberto Contador was in a class unto himself at the 2011 Giro d'Italia. (Credit: Ashley Gruber)
Vincenzo Nibali had high hopes of adding a second Grand Tour to his tally, but he was no match for Contador and Scarponi.
The going was slow and hard on the Zoncolan.
All of this year's Monuments were run under sunny skies. The Giro di Lombardia capped off a year of perfect weather in the sport's legendary one day races.
Oliver Zaugg was the surprise winner of the Race of the Falling Leaves. He left a select group of favorites gasping in his wake en route to the biggest win of his career
Oliver Zaugg was the surprise winner of the Race of the Falling Leaves. He left a select group of favorites gasping in his wake en route to the biggest win of his career
The Roubaix showers.
Johan Vansummeren leads the break on the Carrefour de l'Arbre. He'd make his winning move just moments later.
Sunny dust at Roubaix
The field heads toward the sea and eventually, Sanremo.
Voze's church - located near the top of the difficult climb of La Manie, the race began to take shape here as the break prepared to meet its end.
Vincenzo Nibali leads Steve Chainel in a desperate bid for victory on the Poggio.
The legs of Katusha's Aleksandr Kuschynski
The Muur van Geraardsbergen four months before Vlaanderens Mooiste in the middle of winter.
Tom Boonen had a season to forget with a number of near misses and significant injuries. He came oh so close to surprising the leading trio in the final meters of the Ronde though
Fabian Cancellara had to settle for third in this year's Tour of Flanders, but there's no questioning the fact that he made the race.
Nick Nuyens rode an extremely quiet Ronde until the finale. They don't call him the Sniper for nothing.
Manuel Quinziato and Danilo Hondo suffering on the Oude Kwaremont.
A picture of Wouter Weylandt a few days before Paris-Roubaix. W108.
The cobbles of the Carrefour de l'Arbre were once again decisive.
The chaos of the cobbles. (Credit: Ashley Gruber)
A boy watches the race.
The early break.
Blue skies, green fields, cobbles, dust, and a race.
The view from above at Roubaix
The Passo di Giau was a lonely, quiet place a week after the Giro passed through. The Giro will return in 2012.
Jered Gruber is a US photographer we at
Cyclingnews have been eager to work with all year. This season Gruber, and his wife Ashley, spent the majority of the season in Europe, first at the Spring Classics before a whirlwind Giro d'Italia and then a finale at Lombardia.
You can also see a full selection of Gruber's work
here.