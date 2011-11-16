Trending

Gallery: A year through the lens of Shane Goss

A highlights reel from Buninyong to Hainan

Image 1 of 18

Australian rider Adam Semple (Drapac Professional Cycling) found some admirers in Chengmai prior to the start of stage six in the 2011 Tour of Hainan.

Australian rider Adam Semple (Drapac Professional Cycling) found some admirers in Chengmai prior to the start of stage six in the 2011 Tour of Hainan.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 18

Australian Deon Locke (Champion Systems) collapsed after his gutsy solo ride to win stage four of the 2011 Tour of Hainan in Haikou.

Australian Deon Locke (Champion Systems) collapsed after his gutsy solo ride to win stage four of the 2011 Tour of Hainan in Haikou.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 18

Joel Pearson bites the dust as Jonathan Cantwell (far left) takes advantage of the chaos and sprints to the line to win the 2011 National Open Mens Criterium Championship in Ballarat.

Joel Pearson bites the dust as Jonathan Cantwell (far left) takes advantage of the chaos and sprints to the line to win the 2011 National Open Mens Criterium Championship in Ballarat.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 18

The field in the 2011 mens open criterium championship race make their way up Sturt Street in Ballarat with the Town Hall in the distance.

The field in the 2011 mens open criterium championship race make their way up Sturt Street in Ballarat with the Town Hall in the distance.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 18

The Jayco Bay Classics in Australia provides a great opportunity for cycling fans to see some of the country's best in action. It's a carnival like atmosphere on Geelong's foreshore for stage three on the hot-dog circuit.

The Jayco Bay Classics in Australia provides a great opportunity for cycling fans to see some of the country's best in action. It's a carnival like atmosphere on Geelong's foreshore for stage three on the hot-dog circuit.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 18

Ben Grenda kicks things off for Genesys Wealth Advisers in 2011 with victory in the National Under 23 Mens Criterium Championship in Ballarat.

Ben Grenda kicks things off for Genesys Wealth Advisers in 2011 with victory in the National Under 23 Mens Criterium Championship in Ballarat.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 18

Genesys Wealth Advisers have been the dominant team on the Australian domestic scene for 2011.

Genesys Wealth Advisers have been the dominant team on the Australian domestic scene for 2011.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 8 of 18

King of Hainan: Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) sported the 'crown' look in hairstyles after stage eight of the 2011 Tour of Hainan in China. Iglinskiy won the stage and took over the tour lead eventually winning the race for the second time in a row.

King of Hainan: Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) sported the 'crown' look in hairstyles after stage eight of the 2011 Tour of Hainan in China. Iglinskiy won the stage and took over the tour lead eventually winning the race for the second time in a row.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 9 of 18

The sun shines on Nathan Haas of Genesys Wealth Advisers during his dominance in the Tour of Gippsland which began his reign on the domestic scene in 2011.

The sun shines on Nathan Haas of Genesys Wealth Advisers during his dominance in the Tour of Gippsland which began his reign on the domestic scene in 2011.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 10 of 18

The man with four arms: Deon Locke (Champion Systems) steps onto the podium in Haikou after winning stage four of the 2011 Tour of Hainan.

The man with four arms: Deon Locke (Champion Systems) steps onto the podium in Haikou after winning stage four of the 2011 Tour of Hainan.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 11 of 18

Tom Veelers (left) celebrates his stage win in the 2011 Tour of Hainan with Skil Shimano teammate and runner-up Kenny Van Hummel.

Tom Veelers (left) celebrates his stage win in the 2011 Tour of Hainan with Skil Shimano teammate and runner-up Kenny Van Hummel.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 12 of 18

The peloton make their way towards Cobram on stage two of the 2011 Tour of the Murray River.

The peloton make their way towards Cobram on stage two of the 2011 Tour of the Murray River.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 13 of 18

The peloton pass by many Malaysian students roadside during stage five of the 2011 Tour de Langkawi.

The peloton pass by many Malaysian students roadside during stage five of the 2011 Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 14 of 18

The peloton sprint for minor placing into Xinglong on stage two of the 2011 Tour of Hainan.

The peloton sprint for minor placing into Xinglong on stage two of the 2011 Tour of Hainan.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 15 of 18

Go you good thing: Jack Bobridge powers his way towards the 2011 National Mens Road Race Championship in Buninyong.

Go you good thing: Jack Bobridge powers his way towards the 2011 National Mens Road Race Championship in Buninyong.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 16 of 18

Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) tangles with Bikebug.com's Philip Grenfell in the sprint to the line on stage eight of the Tour of Tasmania in Burnie.

Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) tangles with Bikebug.com's Philip Grenfell in the sprint to the line on stage eight of the Tour of Tasmania in Burnie.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 17 of 18

Well done son: Jack Bobridge is hugged by his dad, Karl, after winning the 2011 National Open Mens Road Race in Buninyong.

Well done son: Jack Bobridge is hugged by his dad, Karl, after winning the 2011 National Open Mens Road Race in Buninyong.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 18 of 18

The peloton snake their way through the countryside of Gippsland on stage eight of the tour.

The peloton snake their way through the countryside of Gippsland on stage eight of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

In part two of our photographic series presented this week on Cyclingnews, Shane Goss's 2011 top pictures have been put together for your viewing pleasure.

Related Articles

Gallery: A year through the lens of Mark Gunter

Gallery: A year through the lens of Jered Gruber

Gallery: A year through the lens of Dave McElwaine

Goss, no relation to the Milan-San Remo winner Matt, has worked with Cyclingnews for many years, as a photographer and reporter, providing top quality content from races throughout the Asia Pacific.

Goss' gallery runs from the Australian Open Road Championships to the recent Tour of Hainan. Enjoy!

You can also see a full selection of Goss' work at the Licorice Gallery.