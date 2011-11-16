Gallery: A year through the lens of Shane Goss

Image 1 of 18 Image 2 of 18 Image 3 of 18 Image 4 of 18 Image 5 of 18 Image 6 of 18 Image 7 of 18 Image 8 of 18 Image 9 of 18 Image 10 of 18 Image 11 of 18 Image 12 of 18 Image 13 of 18 Image 14 of 18 Image 15 of 18 Image 16 of 18 Image 17 of 18 Image 18 of 18
In part two of our photographic series presented this week on Cyclingnews, Shane Goss's 2011 top pictures have been put together for your viewing pleasure.
Goss, no relation to the Milan-San Remo winner Matt, has worked with Cyclingnews for many years, as a photographer and reporter, providing top quality content from races throughout the Asia Pacific.
Goss' gallery runs from the Australian Open Road Championships to the recent Tour of Hainan. Enjoy!
