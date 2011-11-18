Gallery: A year through the lens of Dave McElwaine

Image 1 of 18 Amateur downhillers attentively watch practice at the 2011 Sea Otter Class (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 18 Emily Batty (Trek-Subaru) always takes the time to pose with her many adoring fans (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 18 The new Valmont Bike Park in Boulder Colorado promises to be the site of racing events for many years to come. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 18 Belgian Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Clement) takes a surprise victory at the Boulder Cup (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 18 Robert Marion (Kenda) fights his way up a runup at the Gloucester Great Brewers race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 18 Italy’s Marco Fontana (Cannondale) sticks his nose into the wind at the Windham, NY World Cup (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 18 Trek-Subaru team-mates celebrate Sam Schultz’s second ever pro victory in his home town of Missoula, Montana (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 18 Rising star Nicole Duke (Cannondale) sequence at Valmont Bike Park in Boulder, Colorado (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 18 Wells (Specialized) winning the national championship on a rugged course at Sun Valley, Idaho (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 18 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) on her way to back-to-back national championships at Sun Valley, Idaho (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 18 USA Champion Todd Wells (Specialized) riding sweet singletrack at Mt. Morris, Wisconsin (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 18 Sid Taberlay (H2O Overdrive) racing on Lance Armstron’s ranch in Dripping Springs, Texas (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 18 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) on her way to a convincing victory in Fontana, California (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 18 Adam Morka (Trek Canada) after winning the Sagebrush Safari near San Diego, California (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 18 Autumn racing in New Engaland has been spectacular this year (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 18 The Elite Men racing the Boulder Cup with the Rocky Mountains as a backdrop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 18 Christian Heule (Cannondale) leads out an international field at the Gloucester Brewer’s Cup (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 18 Big Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) racing to victory at the USGP in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The fourth installment in our photographer series, Cyclingnews presents the work of Dave McElwaine. While Mark Gunter and Shane Goss are primarily road photographers, Dave is the first in our series to cover the mountain bike and cyclo-cross events.

For our US audience, Dave is no doubt a familiar name. He has covered all disciplines for Cyclingnews over the years, and is one of the biggest freelance contributors to the website.

A guru when it comes to capturing the key moments of a mountain bike cross country race, or positioning himself correctly in a cyclo-cross event Dave knows a thing or two about getting the best pictures.

