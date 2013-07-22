Froome new WorldTour leader following Tour de France victory
Sky extend team rankings lead, Spain still top nation
Chris Froome (Sky) is the new UCI WorldTour rankings leader following his inaugural Tour de France victory on Sunday evening.
Froome scored 200 UCI WorldTour points for his overall win. He also scored others points for his stage victories and placings and so leads the individual ranking with a total of 587 points.
Previous rankings leader, Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) slipped back to fifth given he did not ride the Tour.
Maillot vert Peter Sagan (Cannondale) retains second position courtesy of his stage win with 409 points while 2012 WorldTour rankings winner Joaquim Rodriguez is third up five places, having claimed this third-straight grand tour podium finish in Paris. Colombian Nairo Quintana (Movistar) rocketed to fourth place from 13th.
Team Sky has dominated the team rankings of the UCI WorldTour and extended its lead in the UCI WorldTour team ranking. Team Sky now has a total of 1360 points. Movistar is second with 1055 points and Katusha is third with 941 points.
Spain kept its lead in the nations ranking, ahead of Great Britain and Colombia. Spain has a total of 1171 points. Great Britain has 964 points and Colombia 950 points.
The UCI WorldTour continues with the Tour de Pologne, starting on Saturday July 27
UCI WorldTour rankings as at 21 July, 2013
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|587
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|409
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|390
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|366
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Radioshack Leopard
|351
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|327
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|322
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|287
|9
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|274
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|258
|11
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|255
|12
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|252
|13
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|239
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|213
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|205
|16
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|199
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|194
|18
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|176
|19
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|165
|20
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|161
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|160
|22
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|154
|23
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|153
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|142
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|140
|26
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|118
|27
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|117
|28
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|113
|29
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|112
|30
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|111
|31
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|111
|32
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|104
|33
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|100
|34
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|92
|35
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|92
|36
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|37
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|38
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|84
|39
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|80
|40
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|76
|41
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|76
|42
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|74
|43
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|72
|44
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|70
|45
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|70
|46
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|64
|47
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|64
|48
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|64
|49
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|63
|50
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|61
|51
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|61
|52
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|59
|53
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|58
|54
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|58
|55
|Mathias Frank (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|55
|56
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|53
|57
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|52
|58
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|51
|59
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|60
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|61
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|44
|62
|Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack Leopard
|42
|63
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|41
|64
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|41
|65
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|40
|66
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|40
|67
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|40
|68
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|38
|69
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|37
|70
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|37
|71
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|36
|72
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|34
|73
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|34
|74
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|75
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|32
|76
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|32
|77
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|31
|78
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|79
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|29
|80
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|81
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|25
|82
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|25
|83
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|24
|84
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|85
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|23
|86
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
|22
|87
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|22
|88
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|89
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|90
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|20
|91
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|20
|92
|Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica GreenEdge
|19
|93
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|18
|94
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Radioshack Leopard
|18
|95
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard
|18
|96
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|16
|97
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|16
|98
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos - Shimano
|16
|99
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|16
|100
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|16
|101
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|102
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|103
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|104
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|105
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|106
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|107
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|12
|108
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|12
|109
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|11
|110
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|111
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|10
|112
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|113
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|114
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|115
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|10
|116
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|117
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|118
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|119
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|7
|120
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|121
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack Leopard
|6
|122
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|123
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|124
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|125
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|126
|Grégory Rast (Sui) Radioshack Leopard
|6
|127
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|128
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos - Shimano
|6
|129
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|130
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|131
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|132
|John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|4
|133
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Fdj.Fr
|4
|134
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|4
|135
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|4
|136
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|4
|137
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|138
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|139
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|140
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|141
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|142
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|4
|143
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|144
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|4
|145
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack Leopard
|3
|146
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|3
|147
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|148
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|3
|149
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|2
|150
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|2
|151
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|152
|William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|2
|153
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|2
|154
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|155
|Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack Leopard
|2
|156
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|2
|157
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|2
|158
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|159
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano
|2
|160
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|161
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|162
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|163
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|1
|164
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|165
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|166
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|167
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|1
|168
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|169
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|170
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1
|171
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|172
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|1
|173
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|174
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Team Argos - Shimano
|1
|175
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|1
|176
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|177
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1
|178
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|179
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
|1
|180
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|181
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1
|182
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
Nations
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|1171
|pts
|2
|Great Britain
|964
|3
|Colombia
|950
|4
|Italy
|720
|5
|Australia
|607
|6
|Netherlands
|558
|7
|France
|441
|8
|Switzerland
|434
|9
|Slovakia
|419
|10
|Belgium
|412
|11
|United States
|394
|12
|Poland
|375
|13
|Czech Republic
|298
|14
|Ireland
|287
|15
|Slovenia
|276
|16
|Germany
|259
|17
|Portugal
|250
|18
|Denmark
|162
|19
|Norway
|141
|20
|Estonia
|74
|21
|Russia
|45
|22
|Lithuania
|32
|23
|Canada
|31
|24
|Costa Rica
|25
|25
|Austria
|18
|26
|Croatia
|18
|27
|South Africa
|7
|28
|Ukraine
|6
|29
|Finland
|4
|30
|Luxembourg
|4
|31
|Kazakhstan
|4
|32
|Sweden
|2
Nations
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|1360
|pts
|2
|Movistar Team
|1055
|3
|Katusha
|941
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|668
|5
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|636
|6
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|617
|7
|Garmin Sharp
|562
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|539
|9
|Radioshack Leopard
|501
|10
|BMV Racing Team
|483
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|465
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|452
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|397
|14
|Orica Greenedge
|247
|15
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|197
|16
|Fdj.Fr
|195
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|192
|18
|Team Argos - Shimano
|153
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|113
