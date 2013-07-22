Trending

Froome new WorldTour leader following Tour de France victory

Sky extend team rankings lead, Spain still top nation

Image 1 of 5

Chris Froome finally realizes he's done it.

Chris Froome finally realizes he's done it.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

Peter Sagan had good reason to point to the Cannondale logo after his team's work throughout the stage.

Peter Sagan had good reason to point to the Cannondale logo after his team's work throughout the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) at the finish of stage 4

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) at the finish of stage 4
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 5

Joaquim 'purito' Rodriguez lights a cigar during the roll-out from Versailles

Joaquim 'purito' Rodriguez lights a cigar during the roll-out from Versailles
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 5

The impassive Nairo Quintana finally breaks into a big smile

The impassive Nairo Quintana finally breaks into a big smile
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Chris Froome (Sky) is the new UCI WorldTour rankings leader following his inaugural Tour de France victory on Sunday evening.

Related Articles

Froome sixth overall in WorldTour standings following Romandie win

Nibali moves to second on WorldTour rankings after Giro victory

Froome moves to fourth in WorldTour standings after Dauphiné win

UCI consider major WorldTour changes for 2015

Cancellara keeps WorldTour rankings lead

This yellow jersey will stand test of time, says Froome

Froome scored 200 UCI WorldTour points for his overall win. He also scored others points for his stage victories and placings and so leads the individual ranking with a total of 587 points.

Previous rankings leader, Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) slipped back to fifth given he did not ride the Tour.

Maillot vert Peter Sagan (Cannondale) retains second position courtesy of his stage win with 409 points while 2012 WorldTour rankings winner Joaquim Rodriguez is third up five places, having claimed this third-straight grand tour podium finish in Paris. Colombian Nairo Quintana (Movistar) rocketed to fourth place from 13th.

Team Sky has dominated the team rankings of the UCI WorldTour and extended its lead in the UCI WorldTour team ranking. Team Sky now has a total of 1360 points. Movistar is second with 1055 points and Katusha is third with 941 points.

Spain kept its lead in the nations ranking, ahead of Great Britain and Colombia. Spain has a total of 1171 points. Great Britain has 964 points and Colombia 950 points.

The UCI WorldTour continues with the Tour de Pologne, starting on Saturday July 27

UCI WorldTour rankings as at 21 July, 2013

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling587pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling409
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha390
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team366
5Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Radioshack Leopard351
6Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling327
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team322
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp287
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team274
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff258
11Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale255
12Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff252
13Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team239
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida213
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team205
16Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha199
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team194
18Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling176
19Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha165
20Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team161
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team160
22Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp154
23Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling153
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team142
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team140
26Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida118
27Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling117
28Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team113
29Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale112
30Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team111
31Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha111
32Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team104
33Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team100
34Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge92
35Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano92
36Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team90
37Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team86
38Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Fdj.Fr84
39Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team80
40Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team76
41Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha76
42Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team74
43Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Fdj.Fr72
44Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol70
45Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team70
46Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp64
47Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge64
48André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol64
49Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff63
50Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team61
51Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi61
52Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling59
53Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team58
54Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi58
55Mathias Frank (Sui) BMC Racing Team55
56Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff53
57Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard52
58Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge51
59Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team51
60Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team50
61Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team44
62Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack Leopard42
63Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team41
64Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol41
65Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling40
66Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team40
67Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team40
68Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale38
69John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano37
70Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team37
71Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi36
72Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack Leopard34
73Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling34
74Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida33
75Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi32
76Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp32
77Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale31
78Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team30
79Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling29
80Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team26
81Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team25
82Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp25
83Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp24
84Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team23
85Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team23
86Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack Leopard22
87Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha22
88Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge21
89Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
90Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack Leopard20
91Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.Fr20
92Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica GreenEdge19
93Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling18
94Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Radioshack Leopard18
95Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard18
96Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale16
97Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol16
98Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos - Shimano16
99Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team16
100Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha16
101Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14
102Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
103Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
104Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
105Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team12
106Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
107Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr12
108Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha12
109Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard11
110Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge11
111Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi10
112Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
113Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
114Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
115Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale10
116Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
117Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
118Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
119Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.Fr7
120Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
121Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack Leopard6
122Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
123Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica GreenEdge6
124Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
125Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
126Grégory Rast (Sui) Radioshack Leopard6
127Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
128Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos - Shimano6
129David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling5
130Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
131Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
132John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale4
133Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Fdj.Fr4
134Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard4
135Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr4
136David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp4
137Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
138Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling4
139Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
140José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team4
141Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
142Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale4
143Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
144Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha4
145Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack Leopard3
146Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi3
147Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp3
148Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team3
149Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale2
150Francis Mourey (Fra) Fdj.Fr2
151Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2
152William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.Fr2
153Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha2
154Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
155Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack Leopard2
156Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team2
157Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha2
158Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
159Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano2
160Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
161Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
162Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
163Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi1
164Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
165Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
166Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
167Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp1
168Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
169Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
170Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team1
171Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
172Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr1
173Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
174Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Team Argos - Shimano1
175Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr1
176Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
177Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1
178Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
179Danilo Hondo (Ger) Radioshack Leopard1
180Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
181Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp1
182Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Nations

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain1171pts
2Great Britain964
3Colombia950
4Italy720
5Australia607
6Netherlands558
7France441
8Switzerland434
9Slovakia419
10Belgium412
11United States394
12Poland375
13Czech Republic298
14Ireland287
15Slovenia276
16Germany259
17Portugal250
18Denmark162
19Norway141
20Estonia74
21Russia45
22Lithuania32
23Canada31
24Costa Rica25
25Austria18
26Croatia18
27South Africa7
28Ukraine6
29Finland4
30Luxembourg4
31Kazakhstan4
32Sweden2

Nations

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling1360pts
2Movistar Team1055
3Katusha941
4Astana Pro Team668
5Team Saxo-Tinkoff636
6Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team617
7Garmin Sharp562
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team539
9Radioshack Leopard501
10BMV Racing Team483
11Cannondale Pro Cycling465
12Ag2R La Mondiale452
13Lampre-Merida397
14Orica Greenedge247
15Euskaltel Euskadi197
16Fdj.Fr195
17Lotto Belisol192
18Team Argos - Shimano153
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team113