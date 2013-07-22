Froome new WorldTour leader following Tour de France victory

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome finally realizes he's done it. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Peter Sagan had good reason to point to the Cannondale logo after his team's work throughout the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) at the finish of stage 4 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Joaquim 'purito' Rodriguez lights a cigar during the roll-out from Versailles (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 5 The impassive Nairo Quintana finally breaks into a big smile (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Chris Froome (Sky) is the new UCI WorldTour rankings leader following his inaugural Tour de France victory on Sunday evening.

Froome scored 200 UCI WorldTour points for his overall win. He also scored others points for his stage victories and placings and so leads the individual ranking with a total of 587 points.

Previous rankings leader, Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) slipped back to fifth given he did not ride the Tour.

Maillot vert Peter Sagan (Cannondale) retains second position courtesy of his stage win with 409 points while 2012 WorldTour rankings winner Joaquim Rodriguez is third up five places, having claimed this third-straight grand tour podium finish in Paris. Colombian Nairo Quintana (Movistar) rocketed to fourth place from 13th.

Team Sky has dominated the team rankings of the UCI WorldTour and extended its lead in the UCI WorldTour team ranking. Team Sky now has a total of 1360 points. Movistar is second with 1055 points and Katusha is third with 941 points.

Spain kept its lead in the nations ranking, ahead of Great Britain and Colombia. Spain has a total of 1171 points. Great Britain has 964 points and Colombia 950 points.

The UCI WorldTour continues with the Tour de Pologne, starting on Saturday July 27

UCI WorldTour rankings as at 21 July, 2013

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 587 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 409 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 390 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 366 5 Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Radioshack Leopard 351 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 327 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 322 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 287 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 274 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 258 11 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 255 12 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 252 13 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 239 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 213 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 205 16 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 199 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 194 18 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 176 19 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 165 20 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 161 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 160 22 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 154 23 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 153 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 142 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 140 26 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 118 27 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 117 28 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 113 29 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 112 30 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 111 31 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 111 32 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 104 33 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 100 34 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 92 35 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano 92 36 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 90 37 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 86 38 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Fdj.Fr 84 39 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 80 40 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 76 41 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 76 42 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 74 43 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Fdj.Fr 72 44 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 70 45 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 70 46 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 64 47 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 64 48 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 64 49 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 63 50 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 61 51 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 61 52 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 59 53 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 58 54 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 58 55 Mathias Frank (Sui) BMC Racing Team 55 56 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 53 57 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 52 58 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 51 59 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 60 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 61 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 44 62 Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack Leopard 42 63 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 41 64 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 41 65 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 40 66 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 40 67 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 40 68 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 38 69 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano 37 70 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 37 71 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 36 72 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 34 73 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 34 74 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 75 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 32 76 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 32 77 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 31 78 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 79 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 29 80 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 26 81 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 25 82 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 25 83 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 24 84 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 85 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 23 86 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack Leopard 22 87 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 22 88 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 21 89 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 90 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 20 91 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.Fr 20 92 Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica GreenEdge 19 93 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 18 94 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Radioshack Leopard 18 95 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard 18 96 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 16 97 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 16 98 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos - Shimano 16 99 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 16 100 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 16 101 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 102 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 103 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 104 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 105 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 12 106 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 107 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr 12 108 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 12 109 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 11 110 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 11 111 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 10 112 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 113 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 114 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 115 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 10 116 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 117 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 118 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 119 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.Fr 7 120 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 121 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack Leopard 6 122 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 123 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica GreenEdge 6 124 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 125 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 126 Grégory Rast (Sui) Radioshack Leopard 6 127 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 128 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos - Shimano 6 129 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 130 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 131 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 132 John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 4 133 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Fdj.Fr 4 134 Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard 4 135 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr 4 136 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 4 137 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 138 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 139 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 140 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 141 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 142 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 4 143 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 144 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 4 145 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack Leopard 3 146 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 3 147 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 148 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 3 149 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 2 150 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fdj.Fr 2 151 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 152 William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.Fr 2 153 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 2 154 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 155 Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack Leopard 2 156 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 2 157 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 2 158 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 159 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano 2 160 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 161 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 162 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 163 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 1 164 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 165 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 166 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 167 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp 1 168 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 169 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 170 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1 171 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 172 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr 1 173 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 174 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Team Argos - Shimano 1 175 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr 1 176 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 177 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1 178 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 179 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Radioshack Leopard 1 180 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 181 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1 182 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Nations

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Spain 1171 pts 2 Great Britain 964 3 Colombia 950 4 Italy 720 5 Australia 607 6 Netherlands 558 7 France 441 8 Switzerland 434 9 Slovakia 419 10 Belgium 412 11 United States 394 12 Poland 375 13 Czech Republic 298 14 Ireland 287 15 Slovenia 276 16 Germany 259 17 Portugal 250 18 Denmark 162 19 Norway 141 20 Estonia 74 21 Russia 45 22 Lithuania 32 23 Canada 31 24 Costa Rica 25 25 Austria 18 26 Croatia 18 27 South Africa 7 28 Ukraine 6 29 Finland 4 30 Luxembourg 4 31 Kazakhstan 4 32 Sweden 2

