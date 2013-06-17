Cancellara keeps WorldTour rankings lead

Image 1 of 3 Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in the Tour de Suisse points classification jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 An exhausted Fabian Cancellara on the ground in the Roubaix velodrome (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Following the Tour de Suisse, the leaders of the UCI WorldTour rankings remained the same, with Classics champion Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) retaining the top spot in the individual standings, which he has held since April. His nearest challenger, Peter Sagan (Cannondale), closed in slightly thanks to two stage wins in the Tour de Suisse - he now has 329 points, trailing behind the Swiss rider's 351. Sagan moved past Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo NIbali (Astana).

The biggest mover was Tour de Suisse winner Rui Costa (Movistar). The Portuguese rider moved up 21 places into 10th. Blanco's Bauke Mollema, the runner up behind Costa, blasted up the rankings from 92nd to 27th. Third place finisher Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) moved up from 32nd to 16th.

In the country rankings, Spain continued to dominate, leading Colombia by 45 points with Italy in third. Team Sky held onto the top team spot, holding a whopping 293-point advantage over Katusha, with Movistar in third.

1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 351 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 329 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 322 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 311 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 305 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 267 7 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 255 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 246 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 213 10 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 199 11 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 199 12 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 192 13 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 182 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 176 15 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 153 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 152 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 151 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 142 19 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 140 20 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 132 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 132 22 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 118 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 117 24 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 113 25 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 26 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 111 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 105 28 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 100 29 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 98 30 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 97 31 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 95 32 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 94 33 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 90 34 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 86 35 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 84 36 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 80 37 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 76 38 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 74 39 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 74 40 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 72 41 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 72 42 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 70 43 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 68 44 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 66 45 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 64 46 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 64 47 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 63 48 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 61 49 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 50 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 59 51 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 58 52 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 53 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 54 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 52 55 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 51 56 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 57 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 58 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 42 59 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 41 60 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 41 61 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 41 62 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 40 63 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 40 64 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 40 65 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 38 66 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 37 67 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 34 68 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 69 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 70 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 32 71 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 72 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 27 73 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 25 74 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 25 75 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 24 76 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 24 77 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 78 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 22 79 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 21 80 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 81 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 20 82 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 20 83 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 18 84 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 18 85 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 18 86 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 16 87 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 16 88 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 16 89 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 16 90 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 15 91 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 92 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 93 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 94 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 12 95 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 12 96 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 11 97 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 11 98 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 99 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 100 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 10 101 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 102 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 103 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 104 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 9 105 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 106 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 107 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 108 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 109 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 6 110 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 6 111 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 6 112 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 113 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 114 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 115 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 6 116 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 6 117 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 118 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 5 119 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 120 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 121 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 4 122 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 123 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 124 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 125 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 126 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 127 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 128 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 129 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 4 130 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3 131 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 3 132 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 133 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 134 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 2 135 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 2 136 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2 137 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 138 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 2 139 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 2 140 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 141 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 2 142 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 143 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 2 144 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 145 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 146 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 147 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 148 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 1 149 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 150 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 151 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 152 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 153 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 154 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp 1 155 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 156 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1 157 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 158 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 1 159 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 160 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 1 161 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 1 162 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 163 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1 164 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 165 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1 166 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 167 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 168 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 169 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1 170 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Nations # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Spain 811 pts 2 Colombia 766 3 Italy 720 4 Great Britain 622 5 Australia 553 6 Netherlands 456 7 France 430 8 Switzerland 424 9 Belgium 410 10 Slovakia 339 11 United States Of America 328 12 Poland 313 13 Slovenia 276 14 Ireland 267 15 Portugal 210 16 Czech Republic 192 17 Norway 113 18 Germany 87 19 Estonia 74 20 Denmark 68 21 Russian Federation 45 22 Lithuania 32 23 Canada 31 24 Costa Rica 25 25 Austria 18 26 Croatia 18 27 South Africa 7 28 Ukraine 6 29 Finland 4 30 Kazakhstan 4 31 Sweden 2