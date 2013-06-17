Cancellara keeps WorldTour rankings lead

Trending

Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in the Tour de Suisse points classification jersey

An exhausted Fabian Cancellara on the ground in the Roubaix velodrome

Following the Tour de Suisse, the leaders of the UCI WorldTour rankings remained the same, with Classics champion Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) retaining the top spot in the individual standings, which he has held since April. His nearest challenger, Peter Sagan (Cannondale), closed in slightly thanks to two stage wins in the Tour de Suisse - he now has 329 points, trailing behind the Swiss rider's 351. Sagan moved past Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo NIbali (Astana).

The biggest mover was Tour de Suisse winner Rui Costa (Movistar). The Portuguese rider moved up 21 places into 10th. Blanco's Bauke Mollema, the runner up behind Costa, blasted up the rankings from 92nd to 27th. Third place finisher Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) moved up from 32nd to 16th.

In the country rankings, Spain continued to dominate, leading Colombia by 45 points with Italy in third. Team Sky held onto the top team spot, holding a whopping 293-point advantage over Katusha, with Movistar in third.

UCI WorldTour rankings as of June 17, 2013

1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard351pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling329
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team322
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling311
5Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling305
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp267
7Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale255
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha246
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida213
10Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team199
11Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha199
12Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team192
13Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team182
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling176
15Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling153
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff152
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha151
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step142
19Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team140
20Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff132
21Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step132
22Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida118
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling117
24Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team113
25Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale112
26Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team111
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team105
28Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team100
29Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp98
30Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha97
31Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step95
32Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team94
33Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team90
34Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team86
35Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ84
36Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team80
37Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha76
38Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step74
39Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team74
40Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge72
41Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ72
42Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol70
43Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team68
44Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team66
45Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp64
46Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge64
47Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff63
48Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team61
49Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi61
50Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling59
51Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team58
52Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi58
53Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team55
54Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard52
55Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge51
56Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team51
57Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team50
58Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard42
59Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff41
60Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team41
61Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol41
62Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling40
63Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step40
64Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step40
65Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale38
66Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team37
67Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling34
68Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida33
69Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi32
70Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp32
71Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team30
72John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano27
73Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team25
74Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp25
75Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp24
76Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step24
77Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team23
78Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha22
79Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge21
80Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
81Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ20
82André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol20
83Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling18
84Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard18
85Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard18
86Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol16
87Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano16
88Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team16
89Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha16
90Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling15
91Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
92Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
93Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
94Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ12
95Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha12
96Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard11
97Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11
98Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
99Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
100Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard10
101Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
102Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
103Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
104Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge9
105Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
106Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
107Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
108Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
109Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard6
110Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard6
111Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge6
112Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
113Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
114Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
115Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano6
116Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano6
117David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling5
118Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team5
119Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5
120John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
121Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ4
122Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
123Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling4
124Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
125José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team4
126Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
127Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
128Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
129Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha4
130Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp3
131Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard3
132Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
133Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
134Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ2
135Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha2
136Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2
137Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
138Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard2
139Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team2
140Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2
141Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha2
142Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
143Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano2
144Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
145Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
146Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
147Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
148Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ1
149Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
150Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
151Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
152Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
153Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
154Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp1
155Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
156Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team1
157Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
158Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ1
159Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
160Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano1
161Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ1
162Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
163Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1
164Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
165Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1
166Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
167Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
168Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
169Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp1
170Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain811pts
2Colombia766
3Italy720
4Great Britain622
5Australia553
6Netherlands456
7France430
8Switzerland424
9Belgium410
10Slovakia339
11United States Of America328
12Poland313
13Slovenia276
14Ireland267
15Portugal210
16Czech Republic192
17Norway113
18Germany87
19Estonia74
20Denmark68
21Russian Federation45
22Lithuania32
23Canada31
24Costa Rica25
25Austria18
26Croatia18
27South Africa7
28Ukraine6
29Finland4
30Kazakhstan4
31Sweden2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling1062pts
2Katusha769
3Movistar Team749
4Astana Pro Team574
5Garmin-Sharp486
6Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team483
7RadioShack Leopard481
8BMC Racing Team471
9Blanco Pro Cycling Team439
10Ag2R La Mondiale419
11Lampre-Merida392
12Team Saxo-Tinkoff392
13Cannondale Pro Cycling385
14Orica-GreenEdge219
15FDJ192
16Euskaltel-Euskadi162
17Lotto Belisol148
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team107
19Team Argos-Shimano57