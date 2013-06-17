Cancellara keeps WorldTour rankings lead
Sagan closes in, Spain, Sky stay on top
Following the Tour de Suisse, the leaders of the UCI WorldTour rankings remained the same, with Classics champion Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) retaining the top spot in the individual standings, which he has held since April. His nearest challenger, Peter Sagan (Cannondale), closed in slightly thanks to two stage wins in the Tour de Suisse - he now has 329 points, trailing behind the Swiss rider's 351. Sagan moved past Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo NIbali (Astana).
The biggest mover was Tour de Suisse winner Rui Costa (Movistar). The Portuguese rider moved up 21 places into 10th. Blanco's Bauke Mollema, the runner up behind Costa, blasted up the rankings from 92nd to 27th. Third place finisher Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) moved up from 32nd to 16th.
In the country rankings, Spain continued to dominate, leading Colombia by 45 points with Italy in third. Team Sky held onto the top team spot, holding a whopping 293-point advantage over Katusha, with Movistar in third.
UCI WorldTour rankings as of June 17, 2013
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|351
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|329
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|322
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|311
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|305
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|267
|7
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|255
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|246
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|213
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|199
|11
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|199
|12
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|192
|13
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|182
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|176
|15
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|153
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|152
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|151
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|142
|19
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|140
|20
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|132
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|132
|22
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|118
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|117
|24
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|113
|25
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|26
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|111
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|105
|28
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|100
|29
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|98
|30
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|97
|31
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|95
|32
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|94
|33
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|34
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|35
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|84
|36
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|80
|37
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|76
|38
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|74
|39
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|74
|40
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|72
|41
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|72
|42
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|70
|43
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|68
|44
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|66
|45
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|64
|46
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|64
|47
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|63
|48
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|61
|49
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|50
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|59
|51
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|58
|52
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|53
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|54
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|55
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|51
|56
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|57
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|58
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|42
|59
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|41
|60
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|41
|61
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|41
|62
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|40
|63
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|40
|64
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|40
|65
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|66
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|37
|67
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|34
|68
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|69
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|70
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|32
|71
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|72
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|27
|73
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|25
|74
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|25
|75
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|76
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|24
|77
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|78
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|22
|79
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|21
|80
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|81
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|20
|82
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|20
|83
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|18
|84
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|85
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|86
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|16
|87
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|88
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|16
|89
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|16
|90
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|15
|91
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|92
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|93
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|94
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|12
|95
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|12
|96
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|97
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|98
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|99
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|100
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|101
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|102
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|103
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|104
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|105
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|106
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|107
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|108
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|109
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|110
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|111
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|112
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|113
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|114
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|115
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|116
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|117
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|118
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|5
|119
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|120
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|121
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|4
|122
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|123
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|124
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|125
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|126
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|127
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|128
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|129
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|4
|130
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|131
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|132
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|133
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|134
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|2
|135
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|2
|136
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|137
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|138
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|139
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|2
|140
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|141
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|2
|142
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|143
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|144
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|145
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|146
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|147
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|148
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|1
|149
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|150
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|151
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|152
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|153
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|154
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|1
|155
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|156
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1
|157
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|158
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|1
|159
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|160
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|161
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|1
|162
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|163
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1
|164
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|165
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|166
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|167
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|168
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|169
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|170
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|811
|pts
|2
|Colombia
|766
|3
|Italy
|720
|4
|Great Britain
|622
|5
|Australia
|553
|6
|Netherlands
|456
|7
|France
|430
|8
|Switzerland
|424
|9
|Belgium
|410
|10
|Slovakia
|339
|11
|United States Of America
|328
|12
|Poland
|313
|13
|Slovenia
|276
|14
|Ireland
|267
|15
|Portugal
|210
|16
|Czech Republic
|192
|17
|Norway
|113
|18
|Germany
|87
|19
|Estonia
|74
|20
|Denmark
|68
|21
|Russian Federation
|45
|22
|Lithuania
|32
|23
|Canada
|31
|24
|Costa Rica
|25
|25
|Austria
|18
|26
|Croatia
|18
|27
|South Africa
|7
|28
|Ukraine
|6
|29
|Finland
|4
|30
|Kazakhstan
|4
|31
|Sweden
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|1062
|pts
|2
|Katusha
|769
|3
|Movistar Team
|749
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|574
|5
|Garmin-Sharp
|486
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|483
|7
|RadioShack Leopard
|481
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|471
|9
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|439
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|419
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|392
|12
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|392
|13
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|385
|14
|Orica-GreenEdge
|219
|15
|FDJ
|192
|16
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|162
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|148
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|19
|Team Argos-Shimano
|57
