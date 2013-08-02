Froome confirmed for the USA Pro Challenge

Image 1 of 3 There is time to enjoy the moment for Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Joseph Dombrowski (Sky Procycling) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 3 Richie Porte (Sky) at the post-Tour criterium in Herentals (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) will return to serious racing at the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado between 19-25 of August, Team Sky has confirmed.

Froome has been busy riding a series of post-Tour criteriums since pulling on the final yellow jersey in Paris. He is now enjoying a break at his base in Monte Carlo before heading across the Atlantic to ride in Colorado.

The 28 year-old Kenyan-born Briton leads a strong Team Sky squad that makes it debut in the US race.

Also in the line-up are American riders Ian Boswell, Joe Dombrowski and Danny Pate, plus Froome's Tour de France teammates Peter Kennaugh, Richie Porte and Kanstantsin Siutsou. British neo-pro Josh Edmondson completes the squad.

Froome and Team Sky will face some tough opposition from the likes of Garmin-Sharp, Cannondale, Radioshack, BMC, Argos-Shimano and Saxo-Tinkoff in the seven-day stage race, where altitude and the climbing usually decide the overall winner.

Team Sky revealed that Boswell and Dombrowski will hone their condition by riding the Vuelta a Burgos stage race in Spain between 7-11 August. Dario Cataldo, Christian Knees, Salvatore Puccio, Luke Rowe and Xabier Zandio will be joining the two for the trip to Spain, as will Vasil Kiryienka, who has not ridden competitively since finishing outside he time limit on ninth stage of the Tour de France.

Wiggins confirmed for the Eneco Tour

As reported on Thursday, Bradley Wiggins will continue his preparations for the Tour of Britain and the world championships time trial by riding the Eneco Tour between 12-18 August.

Wiggins will have Tour de France riders David Lopez and Ian Stannard for support, plus Bernhard Eisel, Mathew Hayman, Gabriel Rasch, Chris Sutton and current Tour de Pologne teammate Ben Swift.

Colombian riders Rigoberto Uran and Sergio Henao are expected to lead Team Sky at the Vuelta Espana but the full team for the Spanish Grand Tour has still to be announced.

