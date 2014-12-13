French Army team to race at Continental level in 2015

Image 1 of 3 The 2104 l'Armée de Terre team show off its unique kit (Image credit: Hervé Dancerelle - www.directVelo.com) Image 2 of 3 It's the first participation for Benoit Sinner (Agritubel) (Image credit: Régis Garnier) Image 3 of 3 2007 overall winner Jimmy Casper (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The Tinkoff-Saxo team hit the headlines when they revealed a new camouflage training kit but they won't be the only team to wear camo next season. The French army team will race in a camouflage kit in 2015 after obtaining a special Continental licence from the French Cycling Federation.

According to a report in the Parisien newspaper, the l'Armée de Terre team will step up a level next season and be registered as a “Continental non professional” team. Their riders remain members of the French army but are allowed to ride in professional races alongside the other French professional teams.

The special dispensation was confirmed by the general assembly of the Fédération Française de Cyclisme (FFC) on Friday afternoon. l'Armée de Terre will become the fourth French Continental team in France, alongside the BigMat-Auber 93, Team Marseille 13-KTM and Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole teams.

“l'Armée will be at the start of the GP la Marseillaise on February 1,” David Lappartient, the president of FFC told Parisien.

The team raced in a stand-out grey camouflage kit in 2014 and dominated the DN1 amateur category races. The 19 riders on the 2015 roster are currently attending a training camp in Brignoles in the South of France.

The roster includes Yann Guyot, the French elite champion and Benoît Sinner a former European Under 23 national champion. Former professional rider Jimmy Casper is the team's coach.