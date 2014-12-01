Gallery: Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria

Image 1 of 15 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 2 of 15 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 3 of 15 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 4 of 15 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 5 of 15 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 6 of 15 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 7 of 15 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 8 of 15 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 9 of 15 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 10 of 15 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 11 of 15 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 12 of 15 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 13 of 15 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 14 of 15 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 15 of 15 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media)

Alberto Contador, Peter Sagan and the rest of the 2015 Tinkoff-Saxo riders rolled out a new kit today on the first day of their two-week training camp on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria. The camo-style training kit will be used during all of the team's official camps leading into the 2015 season.

The new kit by Sportful features the standard team colors of blue and yellow, with the body of the kit relying on multiple shades of blue to create the camouflage effect. A limited release of the training kit will be available for sale starting December 4, while the team's 2015 team kit will be officially unveiled in Moscow during a presentation on December 19.

The team says the alternate kit is a first for cycling, although multiple kits are standard issue for most other professional sports.

