Fränk Schleck requests B sample, will claim he's been poisoned

Fränk Schleck has requested his B sample be tested after the UCI advised him of an Adverse Analytical Finding in a urine sample collected from him at an in-competition test at the Tour de France on July 14, 2012.
The WADA accredited laboratory in Châtenay-Malabry detected the presence of the diuretic Xipamide in Schleck's urine sample which he claims is due to "poisoning." RadioShack-Nissan has withdrawn Schleck from the race.
Luxembourg media network RTL published a link to a statement by Schleck late on Tuesday where he denied having knowingly used the substance. It is understood he earlier travelled to the police station himself to make a statement to officers from OCLAESP (Central Office for the fight against environmental damage and for public health).
Schleck's full statement translated from French by Cyclingnews:
"A doctor from the UCI has tonight informed me that a Prohibited Substance has been detected in my urine during a routine doping control performed on July 14, 2012.
"I categorically deny taking any banned substance. I have no explanation for the test result and therefore insist that the B sample be tested which is my right. If this analysis confirms the initial result, I will argue that I have been the victim of poisoning."
