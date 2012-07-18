Fränk Schleck requests B sample, will claim he's been poisoned

Image 1 of 5 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) in Liege for the start of stage 1 at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) had a hard time on the climb and lost 1:09 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) adjusts his radio. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Lunch time for Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 RadioShack-Nissan's Chris Horner and Franck Schleck relax before the start of stage 5. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fränk Schleck has requested his B sample be tested after the UCI advised him of an Adverse Analytical Finding in a urine sample collected from him at an in-competition test at the Tour de France on July 14, 2012.

The WADA accredited laboratory in Châtenay-Malabry detected the presence of the diuretic Xipamide in Schleck's urine sample which he claims is due to "poisoning." RadioShack-Nissan has withdrawn Schleck from the race.

Luxembourg media network RTL published a link to a statement by Schleck late on Tuesday where he denied having knowingly used the substance. It is understood he earlier travelled to the police station himself to make a statement to officers from OCLAESP (Central Office for the fight against environmental damage and for public health).

Schleck's full statement translated from French by Cyclingnews:

"A doctor from the UCI has tonight informed me that a Prohibited Substance has been detected in my urine during a routine doping control performed on July 14, 2012.

"I categorically deny taking any banned substance. I have no explanation for the test result and therefore insist that the B sample be tested which is my right. If this analysis confirms the initial result, I will argue that I have been the victim of poisoning."

