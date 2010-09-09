Fränk Schleck captains Luxembourg team at world championships

Image 1 of 4 A happy Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) on the podium after winning stage two. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 4 Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) climbed strongly. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 4 Winner of Stage 1, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) on the podium. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 4 A pensive Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) waits for the stage to get under way. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Fränk Schleck will lead the three-rider Luxembourg team in the World Championships in Melbourne, while Judith Arndt has been named as the head of a strong German women's team.

The Luxembourg Cycling Federation has selected Schleck (Saxo Bank), Ben Gastauer (AG2R), and Laurent Didier (Saxo Bank). All will ride the road race, but it was not specificed who would ride the time trial. Andy Schleck has already announced that he would not ride the worlds this year.

Judith Arndt will have two HTC-Columbia teammates at her side for the women's road race, along with three riders from the Cervelo TestTeam. Arndt has only three wins to her credit this season compared to 16 of teammate Ina-Yoko Teutenberg but is expected to be the team leader for Melbourne.

Arndt and Charlotte Becker (Cervelo TestTeam) will also ride the time trial. Becker was selected over former world time trial champion Hanka Kupfernagel due to her strong performance in the Holland Ladies Tour, the German Cycling Federation said.

Luxembourg Worlds team:

Elite Men:

Laurent Didier (Saxo Bank)

Ben Gastauer (AG2R)

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank)

Espoirs

Joel Zangerle

Women

Nathalie Lamborelle

Christine Majerus

German Women's Worlds team:

Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia) road and time trial

Charlotte Becker (Cervelo TestTeam) road and time trial

Sarah Düster (Cervelo TestTeam)

Claudia Häusler (Cervelo TestTeam)

Luise Keller (HTC-Columbia)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia)

Trixi Worrack (Equipe Noris Cycling)