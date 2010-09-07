Belgian Worlds team announced

Image 1 of 4 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is in splendid form at the moment. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Mario Aerts could have another go in the early breakaway (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 3 of 4 Belgian champion Stijn Devolder signs in. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 4 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is all smiles on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Philippe Gilbert will be able to count on the support of four of his Omega Pharma-Lotto teammates at the world championships in Geelong next month. The Belgian team was announced by national coach Carlo Bomans today and his line-up of nine riders is built largely around Gilbert.

Mario Aerts, Jan Bakelants, Jürgen Roelandts and Greg Van Avermaet will ride the race in support of their trade team leader Gilbert. Bakelants and Van Avermaet are currently competing in the Vuelta a España with Gilbert, who demonstrated why he is among the favourites to take the rainbow jersey with an impressive opening week at the Spanish race.

The Omega Pharma-Lotto quintet will be joined by two riders from arch rivals Quick Step: Stijn Devolder and Kevin De Weert. Devolder will also ride the time trial event along with Dominque Cornu (Skil-Shimano), who is listed as a reserve for the road race.

The Belgian team is completed by Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) and Frederik Willems (Liquigas-Doimo). 2005 world champion Tom Boonen (Quick Step) had already ruled himself out of the Belgian selection following knee surgery in July.

