Dutch Worlds team named

Image 1 of 3 Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) putting in the big ones late in the race. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 Koen de Kort models the new Skil-Shimano kit. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank). (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

The Dutch cycling federation has finalised its team of nine men for the UCI road world championships in Australia. Koen de Kort (Skil-Shimano) and Rabobank duo Steven Kruijswijk and Laurens ten Dam were the last names to be added to Leo van Vliet’s selection.

The Dutch manager had previously named Rabobank’s Koos Moerenhout, Jos van Emden, Lars Boom and Sebastien Langeveld on the team, along with Karsten Kroon (BMC) and national champion Niki Terpstra (Milram). Moerenhout and van Emden will also line up in the time trial event on September 30.

Vacansoleil’s Johnny Hoogerland and Wout Poels, Garmin-Transitions pair Michel Kreder and Martijn Maaskant and Rabobank’s Tom Leezer and Maarten Tjallingii are the short-listed riders who will miss out on a seat on the plane to Australia.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank), whose haul of UCI world ranking points did much to ensure that the Netherlands will have a full complement of nine riders in the road race, had already withdrawn himself from consideration, along with teammate Pieter Weening.

The Dutch team for the world championships

Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank)

Jos van Emden (Rabobank)

Lars Boom (Rabobank)

Sebastien Langeveld (Rabobank)

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank)

Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank)

Karsten Kroon (BMC)

Niki Terpstra (Milram)

Koen de Kort (Skil-Shimano)

