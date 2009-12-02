Française des Jeux roster for TDU unveiled

Image 1 of 2 Wesley Sulzberger tries to go it alone. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 2 Timothy Gudsell (Française des Jeux) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

New Zealand’s Timothy Gudsell will return to Adelaide, Australia in January where he will once again lead his Française des Jeux squad at the Santos Tour Down Under. Tasmanian Wesley Sulzberger will join Gudsell in the French ProTour team’s roster, after finishing fifth overall at this year’s race.

Race director Mike Turtur believes Française des Jeux has assembled a squad capable of taking a third consecutive teams victory. “Timothy Gudsell […] has ridden here a number of times and is a good competitor,” said Turtur. “Sulzberger had a very good race here at the 2009 Santos Tour Down Under. He rode well all week and won the Hindmarsh Most Aggressive Rider jersey on the final stage in Adelaide.

“Sulzberger was one of the driving forces behind Cadel Evans’ victory at the World Championships,” he added. “He rode himself into the ground for his team.”

Belarusian Road Race Champion Yauheni Hutarovich, who won two stages at the Tour Méditerranéenin this year, will also make the trip to Australia. He will be joined by Paris-Nice stage winner Jérémy Roy and Vuelta a España stage winner Anthony Roux.

“As a good sprinter, Hutarovich will be vying for Jayco Sprint Jersey points when he hits the road in Adelaide next year,” said Turtur.

Française des Jeux Tour Down Under roster: Timothy Gudsell, Yauheni Hutarovich, Thibaut Pinot, Anthony Roux, Jérémy Roy, Wesley Sulzberger and Arthur Vichot.