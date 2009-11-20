Elmiger to lead AG2R at Tour Down Under

Martin Elmiger (AG2R La Mondiale) to lead AG2R at 2010 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Former winner Martin Elmiger will lead AG2R La Mondiale at the Tour Down Under stage race in Australia, January 17 to 24, according to AFP.

AG2R is the only team to have competed in all 11 editions of the Tour Down Under.

Elmiger won the 2007 edition, the fourth win by the French ProTour team. In the race's second year Gilles Maignan won. In 2003 Mikel Astarloza took overall honours and Simon Gerrans won the race in 2006.

This year Elmiger finished thirty seconds behind Australian Allan Davis (Quick Step) in fourth place.

Cyril Dessel, Blel Kadri, Yuriy Krivtsov, Rene Mandri, Anthony Ravard and Ludovic Turpin will support Elmiger.

