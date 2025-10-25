Formula 1 Grand Prix course to provide twists and turns in Monaco start for 2026 Vuelta a España

9.6km individual time trial confirmed as stage 1 to open Spanish Grand Tour in 300 days

ALAPARDO, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 14: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Red Leader Jersey prior to the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 21 a 108km stage from Alalpardo to Madrid / #UCIWT / on September 14, 2025 in Alalpardo, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard of Visma-Lease a Bike signs jerseys as the race leader prior to cancellation of stage 21 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A 9.6-kilometre individual time trial will open three weeks of racing for the 2026 Vuelta a España, the entirety of stage 1 held on roads in Monaco.

The time trial will begin from Place du Casino and conclude on Boulevard Albert I, famous for the finish line of the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix each year. The route will showcase the Moulins and Larvotto districts, Port Hercule, Port de Fontvieille and take in the Fairmont Hairpin, a tight 180-degree turn in the Formula 1 circuit. The route was also noted as passing through Chapiteau de Fontvieille, a permanent circus-tent structure alongside the Mediterranean sea.

"Monaco is synonymous with sporting excellence and organisational prowess. Some of the world's most prestigious events take place here, with the Formula 1 Grand Prix as the jewel in the crown. Launching La Vuelta in this setting is both an honour and a guarantee of success for everyone,’ said Guillén.

Prince Albert II joined Javier Guillén, director general of La Vuelta, Christophe Mirmand, minister of state for the Principality, and former pro cyclist Nicolas Roche, an ambassador of the official start, in an official hand-off ceremony, which was cancelled at the conclusion of the 2025 Vuelta in Madrid due to protests.

