Fleeman secures Raleigh ride

Image 1 of 2 Dan Fleeman (Cervélo TestTeam) is hoping to help his trade teammates at the British championships (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 2 Dan Fleeman (Cervelo TestTeam) getting set for 'cross season perhaps? (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Daniel Fleeman’s battle to find a team for 2010 has come to an end, with the British rider signing for the newly formed Raleigh squad. Fleeman takes the rider tally to 10 for Raleigh, which has applied for International Cycling Union (UCI) Continental status.

Fleeman will lead the squad, managed by Chris Truett, alongside countryman Tom Barras. Fleeman’s signing is a big coup for the team, which held its first training camp at the weekend in England’s North West.

After a strong showing with the An Post M. Donnelly Grant Thornton Sean Kelly team in 2008, Fleeman got a one-year deal with Cervélo TestTeam for 2009. A solid start to the season with the Professional Continental outfit was brought to a sudden end at Bayern Rundfahrt, where he crashed and broke his scaphoid.

Fleeman struggled to regain his race fitness following the injury, leaving him with few runs on the board for the season which led to Cervelo not re-signing the rider. As Fleeman’s race fitness finally returned, so did the results with the rider winning the British Hill-climb Championship in Stocksbridge in October.

Raleigh's 2010 roster:

British riders: Dan Fleeman, Tom Barras, Dale Appleby, Liam Holohan, Daniel Shand, James Stewart, Richard Handley and Michael Cumings.

International riders: Peter Smith (Australia), Julian Rammler (German).