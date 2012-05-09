Ferrari set to apologize to Cavendish after Giro d'Italia crash

Image 1 of 4 Roberto Ferrari (Androni-Venezuela) brought down Mark Cavendish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Sky) was felled by a late crash. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Sky) hits the deck in the finishing straight. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) wins while there is carnage behind. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela) will make a public apology to Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) at the start of stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia, after the Italian was blamed for causing a mass-pile up during the sprint to decide stage 3.

Mark Cavendish and race leader Taylor Phinney (BMC) were among those that crashed after Ferrari deviated from his racing line.

After the finish Ferrari appeared unapologetic, while Cavendish questioned whether the Italian should be removed from the race by the UCI commissaires.

In a clear PR exercise to ease the tension and bury the hatchet, Ferrari will greet Cavendish - quite likely in full view of television cameras, and offer his apology.

In a team statement, Androni announced: "After getting over the nervous tension of the race, Roberto Ferrari has declared he will publicly apologize to Mark Cavendish and to the other riders involved in the fall at the end of stage 3."